Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next 7-star Tera Raid Battle features Delphox

The next iteration of the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been announced. The Pokemon Company revealed that the bipedal Fox Pokemon, Delphox, will arrive soon in the black crystal Tera Raid Battle in Paldea. If trainers can defeat the Raid Boss, they will get their hands on Fennekin and Braixen.

Prior to the Pokemon HOME connectivity, the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event was a delightful addition that introduced earlier generation pocket monsters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier Raid Bosses include the likes of Charizard, Inteleon, Cinderace, Greninja, and Samurott.

When is Mighty Delphox arriving in the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Runs from July 7th to July 9th and again a week later from July 14th through July 16th



Details @ Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Fairy Tera Type Delphox.Runs from July 7th to July 9th and again a week later from July 14th through July 16thDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Fairy Tera Type Delphox.Runs from July 7th to July 9th and again a week later from July 14th through July 16thDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/V3ueLfJkD5

Like previous 7-star Tera Raid Battle events, the Mighty Delphox event will be divided into two phases. These are as follows:

The first phase will begin on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12 am UTC and run until Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The second phase will mark the return of Mighty Delphox on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 12 am UTC and is slated to run until Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

In the upcoming 7-star Tera Raid Battle event, Delphox will bear the lucrative Mightiest Mark and feature the Fairy Tera Type. Trainers will need to prepare accordingly to take down the formidable pocket monster.

Given that Delphox cannot be normally encountered in Paldea, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers shouldn't miss out on the aforementioned phases to catch the Fox Pokemon. The pocket monster can also be transferred to the Gen IX titles with the help of Pokemon HOME.

Delphox is a dual-type pocket monster introduced in Generation VI featuring a combination of Fire- and Psychic-types. The bipedal fox-like Pokemon carries a stick with a fire burning at one end that it uses as a magic wand.

If players successfully catch Delphox in Paldea through the 7-star Tera Raids, they can breed it with a Ditto to get their hands on Fennekin. It can then evolve into Braixen at level 16 and possibly into Delphox at level 36. They need to remember that Fennekin will not feature the Mightiest Mark.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

As always, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will need the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded in-game to encounter the upcoming 7-star Tera Raid Battles. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the same with other trainers online.

Poll : 0 votes