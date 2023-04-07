Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to get 6-IV Ditto in Paldea for breeding

Ever since breeding was introduced in the Pokemon series' Generation II games, Ditto has been a huge help for players. Its transformative abilities allow them to breed multiple Pocket Monsters of the same species in succession.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, if trainers are going to use a Ditto to breed and create eggs, they'll likely want one with great stats. This ensures that the Pocket Monster that hatches from the egg has the highest possible base stats immediately upon hatching, leaving players to EV train them and max out their preferred stats. However, doing so requires a Ditto with 6 IV points.

Since catching a 6-IV in the wild is tricky, how can Pokemon players find one more reliably?

Steps to catch 6-IV Ditto via raiding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Catching raid boss Dittos tends to yield specimens with very high IV stats (Image via Game Freak)

Since trainers will be spending a huge chunk of time hunting for 6-IV Dittos elsewhere, the best bet is to rely on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's raiding system.

Raid boss Pocket Monsters tend to have superior IV stats compared to their wild counterparts, and this is especially true once players have unlocked 6-star raids. When trainers catch a 6-star raid boss, the chances of it having exceptional IV stats are very high.

The same can be said for Ditto. On the technical side, a 6-star Ditto raid boss will have five perfect IV stats and one randomized stat that is set between the values of 0 and 31.

By taking on Ditto in 6-star raids, trainers can either catch a perfect specimen with six complete IV stats or catch one with five and then use Bottle Caps and Hyper Training to boost its remaining IV stat that isn't maxed out. However, the tricky part is finding 6-star Ditto raids, to begin with.

Since there are roughly 70 different Pokemon that can appear in 6-star raids and trainers can only find one 6-star raid per day in their world, they'll have to get creative.

Players can either scour the Poke Portal online and search for fellow trainers raiding a 6-star Ditto, or they can change their Nintendo Switch's game clock to advance the game time by one day.

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't tie their in-game time to the internet, players can use this trick in their Nintendo Switch's settings to trick the games into thinking that a day has passed. This will refresh the available 6-star raid.

Here's how you can catch a 6-IV Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids:

Before anything else, you'll need to unlock 6-star raids. This can be accomplished by completing the Academy Ace Tournament at the end of the game story. Then, you'll need to clear 15 5-star raids. At this point, you'll receive a call from Mr. Jacq, who will warn you about black Tera Raid crystals on the map, which you can now seek out to participate in 6-star raids. Open your map and search for a black raid icon. Unlike other raids which possess varying colors, 6-star raids will always have a black coloration. Check the Tera Raid crystal to see if the 6-star raid boss is Ditto. If it isn't you'll need to change your time on your Nintendo Switch and progress to the next day on the calendar. This can be performed by selecting the System Settings from your Home screen and choosing System. You can then select Date and Time to set the preferred date. In this case, you'll need to change the time ahead of the current date and time to refresh the raid. Return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and check the black Tera Crystal again. Continue changing the Switch's date and time until Ditto appears as the 6-star raid boss. Defeat the Ditto in its Tera Raid and then catch it. To see if the Ditto you caught has six perfect IVs, find it in your captured Pokemon box and use the Judge feature, which will display its IVs.

If Pokemon trainers manage to snag a Ditto with six complete IVs, they're all set to breed it with whichever Pocket Monster they wish. However, it may take a few repeated 6-star raids to catch a perfect Ditto since its final stat is randomized.

As previously mentioned, if players have Bottle Caps available and don't want to keep repeating 6-star raids, they can use the in-game Hyper Training feature to boost Ditto's remaining IV stat.

