Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next time-limited Tera Raid Battle event features Blissey

While the first phase of the Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event came to its conclusion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the second phase is due to start later this week. Along with the Arrow Quill Pokemon, Blissey will too appear in 5-star Tera Raid Battles in Paldea during the same time.

Featuring the latest Gen IX battle gimmick of Terastalization, Tera Raid Battles allow Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to square up against powerful pocket monsters with a unique Tera Type. These occasions allow them to test their mettle against these formidable beasts and get a chance to not only catch the Pokemon but also get their hands on numerous in-game items as rewards.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the upcoming Happy with Blissey Tera Raid Battle event that is scheduled to take place in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything you need to know about the Blissey Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Blissey Tera Raid Battle event is slated to begin on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will come to its conclusion on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. This will provide trainers around the world enough time to engage with the event, battle Blissey in 5-star Tera Raid Battles, and grab everything on offer.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details @ Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on the Blissey with increased Exp. Candy rewards. Runs from March 24th though 26thDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on the Blissey with increased Exp. Candy rewards. Runs from March 24th though 26thDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/8KLRmGTZLT

The official announcement has revealed that instead of one unique Tera Type, Blissey will sport various Tera Types, and trainers will have to adjust accordingly. The upcoming Tera Raid Battle event will also reward trainers items like various Tera Shards and bonus EXP. Candies.

The announcement states:

"Lucky Trainers might even encounter a Blissey that grants loads of additional Tera Shards with different Tera Types!"

Introduced back in Generation II, Blissey is a Normal-type that is also known as the Happiness Pokemon. It is the final form of Happiny and can be evolved by trainers from Chansey with high friendship. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Blissey can be found in the northern part of Paldea in the Flower biome, but its spawn rate is super rare.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

As is usual with these Tera Raid Battle events, players will need to make sure they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded to participate in the upcoming event. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to battle Blissey in Tera Raids with other trainers over the internet.

The Blissey Tera Raid Battle event is set to coincide with the second phase of the Mighty Decidueye Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event. The latter will provide Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers with another try at nabbing the Arrow Quill Pokemon before it disappears for the foreseeable future.

Poll : 0 votes