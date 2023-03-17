Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Decidueye Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

The first phase of the Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event is currently raging on in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with trainers across the world squaring up against the formidable beast in Paldea. The occasion marks the debut of the Arrow Quill Pokemon from Generation VII in the latest Gen IX titles.

The Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event can be initiated by interacting with unique Black Crystals that can be found strewn across Paldea, as long as trainers have them unlocked. Although these events feature far more powerful Raid Bosses than the regular Tera Raids, they offer incredibly lucrative loot for players as well.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the moves that Mighty Decidueye will use, potential item drops, and counters in the ongoing Unrivaled Tera Raid Battle event.

Everything you need to know about Mighty Decidueye in Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first phase of the Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event commenced on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC and is scheduled to run until Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. Those who miss out on this period will get another chance when the event returns on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC and will run until Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Flying Tera Type Decidueye is in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday March 19th at 23:59 UTC



During this event, Decidueye will be available in Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles with the Flying Tera Type and will bear the Mightiest Mark. Introduced back in Generation VII, the Arrow Quill Pokemon is a dual-type Grass and Ghost Pokemon. It evolves from Dartrix and is the final form of Rowlet.

Decidueye is a force to be reckoned with in Paldea, with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers eager to get their hands on it ever since the Tera Raid Battle event was officially confirmed. Furthermore, trainers will be able to breed this Pokemon with a Ditto to obtain a Rowlet, which can then be evolved into Dartrix.

The moves, abilities, and other important information about Decidueye in the ongoing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle event are as follows:

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - Nil

Mark - Mightiest Mark, indicating that a Pokemon that has been caught in a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle

Catchable - While players can challenge it multiple times, they can only catch it once per save data

Tera Type - Flying

Ability - Long Reach; a Generation VII ability which ensures that the Pokemon can utilize its moves without ever making contact with the target

Moves - Spirit Shackle, Brave Bird, Low Kick, Leaf Blade

Additional Moves - Feather Dance, Swords Dance, Air Cutter

The item drops that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can potentially obtain from this event are given below:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Protein

Calcium

Flying Tera Shard

TM165

Ability Patch

Rare Candy

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Brave Mind

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

Considering its Flying Tera Type, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers' best counter options lie with Miraidon, Bellibolt, and Iron Hands if they wish to quickly take down Decidueye.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

Trainers must ensure that they have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded on their games. Additionally, they'll also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to battle Decidueye alongside other trainers online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

