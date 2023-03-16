Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Decidueye Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, and more

A new pocket monster is set to arrive in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as another iteration of the Mighty Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event is ready to get underway in the Gen IX titles. Decidueye will make its debut in Paldea, appearing in Black Crystal Tera Raids and bearing the Mightiest Mark.

The Tera Raid Battle events utilize the new battle gimmick of Terastalization, which was introduced with the latest Generation IX titles by The Pokemon Company. Trainers get to band together with others to square up against formidable beasts sporting a unique Tera Type in these events.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the upcoming iteration of the Black Crystal Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event featuring Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to know about Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details being added @ Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7 Star Raid Battle has been announced. Battle against Flying Tera Type Decidueye.Details being added @ serebii.net Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7 Star Raid Battle has been announced. Battle against Flying Tera Type Decidueye.Details being added @ serebii.net https://t.co/nzX1G10AZy

According to the official announcement, the Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event will be held in two phases:

The first phase is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 00:00 UTC and will continue until Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

The second phase is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 00:00 UTC and will continue until Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will be able to engage in the event by interacting with Black Crystals — provided they have unlocked them — which can be found around the vast expanse of Paldea. These structures differ from the normal Tera Raid crystals and house more powerful pocket monsters and better rewards.

As mentioned, the upcoming Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event will feature Decidueye, also known as Arrow Quill Pokemon. It will sport the Flying Tera Type, and trainers must account for the same before they participate in the event. Decidueye will also bear the Mightiest Mark, signifying a pocket monster caught in a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

Introduced back in Generation VII, the Arrow Quill Pokemon is a dual-type pocket monster featuring a type combination of Grass and Ghost. With the debut of Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will be able to breed the caught pocket monster with Ditto to get their hands on Rowlet and Dartrix.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers must ensure they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded on their devices to engage with the event. Those wishing to partner with other players online to fight Decidueye will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Poll : 0 votes