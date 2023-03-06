Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next time-limited Tera Raid Battle event will feature Decidueye

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid Battle event is set to conclude next week. As such, trainers were wondering which pocket monster is set to grace Paldea in the following iteration. The Pokemon Company recently announced that the next one will be a black crystal Tera Raid Battle event that will feature a Mighty Decidueye.

The Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles are different from the normal Tera Raid Battles, with the former featuring even more powerful pocket monsters in Seven-Star Tera Raids bearing the Mightiest Mark. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have already seen Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, and Pikachu take up the mantle of the Seven-Star Tera Raid Boss.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the upcoming Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything you need to know about Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event will be divided into two phases. The schedule for both is as follows:

The first phase is slated to begin on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 00:00 UTC and continue until Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

The second phase will commence on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 00:00 UTC and will come to an end on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details being added @ Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7 Star Raid Battle has been announced. Battle against Flying Tera Type Decidueye.

Introduced back in Generation VII, Decidueye is a dual-type pocket monster that sports a Grass and Ghost combination. Also known as the Arrow Quill Pokemon, its physical characteristics are based on an owl. The event will mark this critter's debut in the latest Gen IX titles.

Decidueye is the final form of Rowlet, which evolves into Dartrix at level 17, which in turn evolves into the Arrow Quill Pokemon at level 36. With the pocket monster's debut in the next Tera Raid Battle event, players will be able to get their hands on all three of them once they catch the Tera Raid Boss.

For the upcoming Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle event, Decidueye will feature the Flying Tera-type that trainers will have to prepare for. It will also bear the Mightiest Mark, which will signify a pocket monster caught from a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle.

Trainers will need to make sure that they have the same unlocked in their game to come across the unique black crystal structures across Paldea.

Pokémon @Pokemon



In a Tera Raid Battle, you'll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

One also needs to keep in mind that they will only be able to capture one Mighty Decidueye per save data. Once they have done so, they can still engage in the Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to get their hands on the other in-game item rewards.

As usual, players will need to have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded on their devices to participate in the aforementioned event. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is also required for those who wish to team up with other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers over the internet to tackle Decidueye.

