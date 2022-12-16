Charizard returns to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Schedule, counters, drops, and more 

The Unrivaled Charizard with the Mightiest Mark is returning to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the special Tera Raid boss. Those unable to pick up the iconic Flame Pokemon from Generation 1 for the first time can try their hand at defeating and catching the beast again. Trainers should remember that this is a formidable foe, and victory will require a proper strategy.
Although Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a plethora of pocket monsters from earlier generations to chase after, many of the iconic ones were missing at launch.
The developers had announced beforehand that they would gradually add some of them through special events, like the 7-star Tera Raid battle event.
This article details everything players need to know about the Charizard Tera Raid battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Every detail that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players need to know about Charizard Tera Raid battle event
The Charizard Tera Raid battle event will commence on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4 pm PST and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 3.59 pm PST. This comes after the event's first run that began on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 4 pm PST and concluded on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3.59 pm PST.
To encounter the Charizard 7-star Tera Raid battle event, players will need to interact with black crystals that can be found scattered around the new region of Paldea. The Tera Raid boss will feature the Mightiest Mark, which signifies a pocket monster caught from winning a seven-star Tera Raid Battle. The beast will also feature Dragon as its Tera Type.
As mentioned by Serebii, the Unrivaled Charizard will likely feature the following moves:
- Level - Lv. 100
- Star Level - 7
- Shiny chance - Nil
- Mark - Mightiest Mark, indicating a Pokemon caught from a 7 Star Tera Raid Battle
- Catchable - Although players will be able to participate and challenge the beast multiple times, they can only catch the Tera Raid boss once
- Tera Type - Dragon
- Ability - Solar Power. It increases a pocket monster's Sp. Attack by 1.5x in Harsh Sunlight but deducts HP each turn
- Moves - Dragon Pulse, Hurricane, Fire Blast, Focus Blast
- Additional Moves - Tera Blast, Overheat, Sunny Day, Inferno
- One of the best counters to use in this event to fight against Charizard is Azumarill with the following moveset:
- Play Rough
- Aqua Jet
- Belly Drum
- Ice Spinner
To learn more about the best counters and weaknesses for the 7-star Tera Raid battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, interested readers can check out this article. Upon defeating the pocket monster, players are likely to receive a combination of the following list of item drops:
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Dragon Tera Shard
- Calcium
- TM157
- Ability Patch
- Rare Candy
- Star Piece
- Comet Shard
- Nugget
- Modest Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Ability Capsule
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players must remember that they will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription to band together with other trainers online to take down the Unrivaled Charizard. They will also need to have downloaded the latest version of the Poke Portal News on their device to participate in the said event.