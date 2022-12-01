Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Charizard Tera Raid Battle: Best counters and weaknesses

The iconic Generation 1 Fire and Flying-type Pokemon is finally set to appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Charizard will feature as a 7-star Tera Raid Boss in the latest two Generation 9 games, with players being able to encounter it by interacting with Black Tera Raid Crystals. These unique structures can be found scattered across the region of Paldea.

Any Pokemon fan worth their salt will be able to recognize the iconic Charizard. The Flame Pokemon is the game mascot of Pokemon Red and FireRed, and has been a powerful force, both as an ally and as a foe. This article will explain how players can defeat the Unrivaled Charizard in Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

How to defeat an Unrivaled Charizard in Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The 7-star Tera Raid Battle event with Charizard as its Raid Boss is scheduled to occur in two phases. In the first phase, the event will run from Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 4:00 pm PST to Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 03:59 pm PST. The second phase will begin on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4:00 pm PST and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 03:59 pm PST.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK Charizard with the Mightiest Mark and the Dragon Tera Type will appear in Tera Raid Battles at black Tera Raid crystals from 02/12 to 05/12, and again from 16/12 to 19/12. Don’t miss your chance to catch this powerful Pokémon in #PokemonScarletViolet Charizard with the Mightiest Mark and the Dragon Tera Type will appear in Tera Raid Battles at black Tera Raid crystals from 02/12 to 05/12, and again from 16/12 to 19/12. Don’t miss your chance to catch this powerful Pokémon in #PokemonScarletViolet. https://t.co/SR2ZCn5LNu

This Charizard will bear the Mightiest Mark, which signifies that the Pokemon has been caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle. The 7-star Charizard will also have Dragon Tera Raid typing, which players have to take into account while preparing for the battle.

While the best counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to the Dragon Tera typing are Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-types, the fact that Charizard will likely have access to Fire, Flying, and Dragon-type moves makes using two of those counters a weak strategy. Instead of Ice and Dragon-type moves, players should opt for Fairy-type moves.

Another option for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players is to use a Pokemon that can dish out Fairy-type moves while also being able to withstand Charizard's onslaught. Azumarill is a likely candidate in this case, with its Water and Fairy typings and the ability of Huge Power. Additionally, it can deal with both Dragon and Fire-types, being completely immune to the former and resistant to the latter.

The best moveset for Azumarill is:

Play Rough

Aqua Jet

Belly Drum

Ice Spinner

Other possible strong candidates for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to use in this Tera Raid Battle event are Dachsbun (a Fairy-type pocket monster that can be a risky choice if Charizard has access to Steel-type moves), Flutter Mane (Ghost and Fairy-type), Florges (Fairy-type), and Mimikyu (Ghost and Fairy-type).

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

Players will need to make sure that they have downloaded the latest version of Poke Portal News to battle Charizard in the Tera Raid Battle event. Although it should be downloaded automatically, players can manually do so by accessing the in-game menu, clicking on the Mystery Gift option, and then selecting 'Check Poke Portal News.'

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should also keep in mind that they will need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in this 7-star event along with other trainers online. To learn more about the event, readers can check out this article.

Poll : 0 votes