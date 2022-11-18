Where to find and catch Fidough and Dachsbun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the new generation of Pocket Monsters now live for catching and training in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players are having a great time exploring the Paldea region as they embark on a new adventure.

There are many new Pokemon to come across and catch in the game, with plenty of new species to pick from as you create your perfect Gen 9 party. The open-world setting of the game promotes a great deal of exploration, however, this has also created some curiosities among community members about where they will be able to find a particular Pokemon.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Get familiarized with the cries and sounds of Pokémon in the Paldea region, and then start your adventure tomorrow! #PokemonScarletViolet Get familiarized with the cries and sounds of Pokémon in the Paldea region, and then start your adventure tomorrow! #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/cWRMw2zINe

Currently, many individuals are wondering where they will be able to obtain a Fidough and its evolved form Dachsbun out in the wilderness of Pokemon Violet and Scarlet.

This Fairy-type Pokemon is new to the Paldea region, which is why in today’s guide, we will be going over where you will be able to encounter Fidough and Dachsbun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how you will be able to evolve them.

Locations to find Fidough and Dachsbun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You will be able to find Fidough and its evolved form Dachsbun in several locations throughout Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

1) Finding Fidough

If you are looking for Fidough, then you will be able to encounter the Fairy-type Pokemon in the following areas

South Province (Area Two)

Below Los Platos

Upon encountering it and battling it, you will be able to capture it with a Poke Ball when it's weak.

2) Finding Dachsbun

To be able to find Fidough’s evolution Dachsbun, you will need to look in the following location in Paldea:

West Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

Alfornada

How can you evolve Fidough into a Dachsbun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fidough is a Fairy-type Pokemon that will see you safely through the early to mid-game mark and is considered by many in the community to be an incredibly versatile addition to any Gen 9 party.

Unlike Pokemon like Lechonk, whose evolved form does not do much in terms of changing its base skills and appearance, many of Fidough’s abilities will change when it evolves into a Dachsbun later on in the narrative.

You will only be able to evolve Fidough when it reaches level 26 and not before that, so you can either actively fight with it or make it a permanent passive member of the party until it evolves. Once it hits level 26, your Fidough will automatically evolve into a Dachsbun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Fidough will have either one of the two abilities in the game: Own Tempo or Lutz. However, after it evolves into Dachsbun, the Own Tempo will become Well-Baked Body and Klutz will become Aroma Veil.

Consequently, when you are catching a wild Dachsbun out in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wilderness, it too will come with any one of the two skills.

It’s a very powerful Pokemon for the mid-game mark of the games but might fall behind compared to some of the fairy-type Pokemon that you will encounter later on in the narrative.

Poll : 0 votes