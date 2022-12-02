Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Charizard Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

The second special Tera Raid Battle event is currently underway in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with players able to go up against one of the most iconic pocket monsters of all time. In the latest event, Charizard finally appears in the new region of Paldea, letting gamers band together to face the Flame Pokemon in a Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle.

In Tera Raid Battle events, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can engage in special fights against formidable pocket monsters' Tera Types. The first such event was Eevee Spotlight, which featured the Evolution Pokemon with a number of Tera Types.

#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

So what's in store for players with regard to the current Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle event?

Everything you need to know about Unrivaled Charizard in Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle event is set to appear twice in the latest Generation 9 titles. Once from Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 4 pm PST to Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3.59 pm PST and again from Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4 pm PST to Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 3.59 pm PST.

pkmn.news/MightiestMarkT… Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 4, 2022—and then again from Thursday, December 15, to Sunday, December 18! Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 4, 2022—and then again from Thursday, December 15, to Sunday, December 18! 🔥🔥🔥❤️💜 pkmn.news/MightiestMarkT… https://t.co/DQqiEumZpV

You will be able to encounter Charizard by interacting with Black Crystals scattered around Paldea. This event marks the debut of Flame Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, with players being also able to procure Charmander and Charmeleon through the means of breeding. According to Serebii, the seven-star Tera Raid boss come with:

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - Nil

Mark - Mightiest Mark, referring to a pocket monster caught from a 7 Star Tera Raid Battle

Catchable - The Tera Raid boss can only be caught once while players will be able to challenge it multiple times

Tera Type - Dragon

Ability - Solar Power, that increases in Sp. Attack in Harsh Sunlight, but deducts health points each turn

Moves - Dragon Pulse, Fire Blast, Hurricane, Focus Blast

Additional Moves - Overheat, Tera Blast, Sunny Day, Inferno

The possible item drops from the event are as follows:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Dragon Tera Shard

Calcium

TM157

Ability Patch

Rare Candy

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Modest Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

The counters to use against Unrivaled Charizard with the Dragon Tera Type are Dragon and Fairy-Types. The best option to employ to beat this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seven-star Tera Raid Battle event is Azumarill, a dual-type Water and Fairy pocket monster that is also resistant to Fire-type moves. You should steer clear of choices that are weak to Dragon-, Flying and Fire-Type moves. You can check out more about the counters in this article.

Details being added @ Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event is now live. Dragon Tera Type Charizard will be in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday December 4th at 23:59 UTCDetails being added @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event is now live. Dragon Tera Type Charizard will be in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday December 4th at 23:59 UTCDetails being added @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/Jc3dn3AV1q

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers will need to have the latest Poke Portal News on their devices. This can be done manually by going into the in-game menu, then to Mystery Gift, and then by selecting 'Check Poke Portal News' option.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will also need to have Six Star Raids unlocked to find Black Crystals in Paldea. Those who haven't done that can still participate in the special Tera Raid Battle event by joining other Tera Raid battles online through a Link Code. Playing online with other trainers will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

