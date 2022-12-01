Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Charizard: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The second special Tera Raid Battle event is about to go live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after the first one put Eevee in the spotlight. This time, gamers will see the iconic mascot of Pokemon Red and Pokemon FireRed arrive in the latest Generation 9 titles. The creature in question is Charizard.

Terastalization is a unique battle gimmick that Game Freak has introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The temporary transformation gives a gem-like appearance to pocket monsters and changes them to their Tera types. In Tera Raid Battle events, players get to band together with other trainers to take on Boss Pokemon that are of the aforementioned type.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

So what items can players expect from the latest event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? The answer to this question can be found below.

Everything you need to know about Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

According to the official announcement on the games' website, the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle event will run in two phases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The schedule is as follows:

The first phase will start on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 4 pm PST and conclude on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3.59 pm PST.

The second phase will run from Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4 pm PST to Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 3.59 pm PST.

In this special event, Charizard will appear as the seven-star Tera Raid Battle boss. Players will be able to challenge the pocket monster by interacting with Black Crystals that can be found scattered across the Paldean map.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK Charizard with the Mightiest Mark and the Dragon Tera Type will appear in Tera Raid Battles at black Tera Raid crystals from 02/12 to 05/12, and again from 16/12 to 19/12. Don’t miss your chance to catch this powerful Pokémon in #PokemonScarletViolet Charizard with the Mightiest Mark and the Dragon Tera Type will appear in Tera Raid Battles at black Tera Raid crystals from 02/12 to 05/12, and again from 16/12 to 19/12. Don’t miss your chance to catch this powerful Pokémon in #PokemonScarletViolet. https://t.co/SR2ZCn5LNu

According to Serebii, the possible drops from the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are as follows:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Swift Feather

Dragon Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

Rare Candy

Hondew Berry

Big Pearl

Pearl String

Nugget

Careful Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Dragon Tera Shard

Soothe Bell

Ability Capsule

Water Stone

Fire Stone

Thunder Stone

Leaf Stone

Ice Stone

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

During the event, Charizard will bear the Mightiest Mark, which is described as an item associated with a pocket monster that has been caught by trainers in a seven-star Tera Raid Battle. The Flying and Fire Generation 1 Pokemon will have the Dragon Tera Type during the skirmish. To learn more about the weaknesses and counters that can be used to defeat Charizard, readers can check out this guide.

Much like the first Tera Raid Battle, players need to download the latest Poke Portal News on their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to partake in the new event. While it is likely that it will be automatically downloaded, you can do so manually by navigating to the in-game menu and then to Mystery Gift. Subsequently, you have to click on Check Poke Portal News.

It must also be kept in mind that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to engage in the Tera Raid Battle event with other players. Readers can learn more about the event by going to this article.

Poll : 0 votes