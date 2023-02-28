Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle event is finally live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with trainers around the world getting to square up against the debuting Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion in Gen IX titles. The two are currently available as 5-star Tera Raid bosses in their specific titles.

The official announcement for the two new Paradox Pocket Monsters was made at the latest Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2023, marking the 27th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green's release in Japan. The event also revealed details regarding the hotly-anticipated DLCs for the Gen IX titles.

This article jots down all the available item drops that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will be able to get their hands on when they defeat Walking Wake and Iron Leaves on their particular version of the game.

Everything you need to know about the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle event and its potential item drops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle event began on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 3 pm UTC and is set to conclude on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. Walking Wake (the Paradox form of Generation II Pocket Monster Suicune) will be available to battle in Tera Raid Battles exclusively in Pokemon Scarlet.

It bears a uniquely-shaped set of horns on its forehead and supports its weight with just its hind legs.



Walking Wake resembles a sketch made by a member of the Area Zero Expedition in the Scarlet Book. It bears a uniquely-shaped set of horns on its forehead and supports its weight with just its hind legs.

On the other hand, Iron Leaves (the Paradox form of Generation V Pocket Monster Virizion) will be available to battle in Tera Raid Battles exclusively in Pokemon Scarlet. It has been further revealed that trainers won't be able to encounter these Paradox forms in the wild in Paldea.

Apparently the glowing parts on its forehead and neck sometimes transform to look like a longsword.



Iron Leaves resembles a sketch made by a member of the Area Zero Expedition in the Violet Book. Apparently the glowing parts on its forehead and neck sometimes transform to look like a longsword.

When players encounter the two new Paradox forms in 5-star Tera Raid Battles, Walking Wake will sport the Water Tera Type while Iron Leaves will sport the Psychic Tera Type. Players will need to make sure that they have 5-star Tera Raids unlocked in their game to participate in the event.

Once they complete the 5-star Tera Raid Battle, the following possible items will be dropped for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Walking Wake - Pokemon Scarlet

Base Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Health Feather

Water Tera Shard

Possible Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

Rare Candy

Health Feather

Tamato Berry

Big Pearl

Pearl String

Nugget

Naive Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Water Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Iron Leaves - Pokemon Violet

Base Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Health Feather

Psychic Tera Shard

Random Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

Rare Candy

Health Feather

Tamato Berry

Big Pearl

Pearl String

Nugget

Naive Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Psychic Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Meet the newly discovered Paradox Pokémon Walking Wake and Iron Leaves!

To participate in these events, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded. They will also require a Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to band together with other trainers online while facing the formidable beasts.

