Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle event is finally live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with trainers around the world getting to square up against the debuting Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion in Gen IX titles. The two are currently available as 5-star Tera Raid bosses in their specific titles.
The official announcement for the two new Paradox Pocket Monsters was made at the latest Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2023, marking the 27th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green's release in Japan. The event also revealed details regarding the hotly-anticipated DLCs for the Gen IX titles.
This article jots down all the available item drops that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will be able to get their hands on when they defeat Walking Wake and Iron Leaves on their particular version of the game.
Everything you need to know about the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle event and its potential item drops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle event began on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 3 pm UTC and is set to conclude on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. Walking Wake (the Paradox form of Generation II Pocket Monster Suicune) will be available to battle in Tera Raid Battles exclusively in Pokemon Scarlet.
On the other hand, Iron Leaves (the Paradox form of Generation V Pocket Monster Virizion) will be available to battle in Tera Raid Battles exclusively in Pokemon Scarlet. It has been further revealed that trainers won't be able to encounter these Paradox forms in the wild in Paldea.
When players encounter the two new Paradox forms in 5-star Tera Raid Battles, Walking Wake will sport the Water Tera Type while Iron Leaves will sport the Psychic Tera Type. Players will need to make sure that they have 5-star Tera Raids unlocked in their game to participate in the event.
Once they complete the 5-star Tera Raid Battle, the following possible items will be dropped for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
Walking Wake - Pokemon Scarlet
Base Item Drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Health Feather
- Water Tera Shard
Possible Item Drops
- EXP. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Health Feather
- Tamato Berry
- Big Pearl
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Naive Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Water Tera Shard
- Ability Capsule
Iron Leaves - Pokemon Violet
Base Item Drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Health Feather
- Psychic Tera Shard
Random Item Drops
- EXP. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Health Feather
- Tamato Berry
- Big Pearl
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Naive Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Psychic Tera Shard
- Ability Capsule
To participate in these events, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded. They will also require a Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to band together with other trainers online while facing the formidable beasts.