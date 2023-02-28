Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, and more

Along with the announcement of the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs, the latest Pokemon Presents announced the debut of two new Paradox creatures in the Gen IX titles. Paradox Virizion (called Iron Leaves) and Paradox Suicune (called Walking Wake) are making their debuts in Paldea, with trainers being able to encounter the two in 5-Star Tera Raid Battles.

In celebration of Pokemon Day, Pokemon Presents shared a number of new information that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will get to enjoy in the near future. Gimmighoul and Gholdengo are making their debuts from Scarlet and Violet to Pokemon GO. The latest Gen IX titles will also receive two new DLC expansions.

This article jots down all the available information on Paradox Virizion (Iron Leaves) and Paradox Suicune (Walking Wake) Tera Raid Battles for trainers to prepare for.

Everything Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to know about Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid Battle event

The latest 5-Star Tera Raid Battle event featuring the two new Paradox forms began on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 15:00 UTC, and is set to continue until Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. This provides trainers around the world with enough time to prepare for the battle and catch the formidable boss.

Walking Wake is set to appear in Tera Raid Battles only in Pokemon Scarlet while Iron Leaves will appear only in Pokemon Violet. Furthermore, the official announcement stated that these Paradox pocket monsters will not be available as wild encounters in Paldea.

As mentioned above, the two new creatures will be available in 5-Star Tera Raids around Paldea by engaging with the Tera Raid crystals, provided trainers have unlocked it. Over the course of the event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Walking Wake will feature the Water Tera-type while Iron Leaves will sport the Psychic Tera-type.

According to Bulbapedia, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are the only known pocket monsters that can learn Hydro Steam and Psyblade, respectively. Furthermore, they resemble sketches made by members of the Area Zero Expedition in their version's book.

As is usual with such Tera Raid Battle events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will need to make sure that they have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded in their games. While this should happen automatically when their Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet, they can also do it manually.

They will need to go to the X menu, then to the Mystery Gift option, and finally to the Check Poke Portal News option to make the download happen. Trainers who wish to participate in either of the raids with other trainers online will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

