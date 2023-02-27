Pokemon Scarlet and Violet set to see the debut of two more Paradox Pokemon

Pokemon Day was filled with information for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As part of this presentation, fans were treated to DLC reveals and updates for other popular games in the franchise, but the latest Switch game received its share of news.

In addition to receiving a two-part DLC adventure, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also have some content for players who choose not to purchase and explore The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. All players can log in to participate in new, challenging Tera Battles, offering a pair of legendary Pokemon from the past to capture.

Which legendaries will be featured in upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battles?

The two legendaries that are coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as of today are Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. Both of these legendaries will undoubtedly feel familiar, though they have new typings, and each has a Tera Type to compliment that. Here is what's currently known.

Walking Wake

Originally: Suicune (Gen 2)

Suicune (Gen 2) Type: Water/Dragon

Water/Dragon Tera Type: Water

Water Available in: Pokemon Scarlet

Iron Leaves

Originally: Virizion (Gen 5)

Virizion (Gen 5) Type: Grass/Psychic

Grass/Psychic Tera Type: Psychic

Psychic Available in: Pokemon Violet

These versions of classic legendaries will be familiar to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players, though there are some notable changes. For example, Walking Wake, formerly Suicune, was a Pure Water type. Now, as a Paradox Pokemon, it exists as a Water/Dragon type and stands upright instead of being on all fours, as it did in Gen 2.

Virizion is perhaps more interesting. Now called Iron Leaves, the Grass/Fighting type has evolved into a Grass/Psychic. Once known as one of the Swords of Justice alongside Cobalion, Terrakion, and Keldeo, Iron Leaves closely resembles Virizion.

Each of these will be one of the versions of the current Nintendo Switch Pokemon adventure's Tera Raid Battles—Walking Wake in Scarlet and Iron Leaves in Violet. Players can participate in this particular event right away.

These will likely be in the most difficult Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Success means the trainers can capture a powerful legendary for their team. With DLC coming up later in 2023, players will want as many powerful Pocket Monsters as possible to be on their squads.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet Meet the newly discovered Paradox Pokémon Walking Wake and Iron Leaves! Meet the newly discovered Paradox Pokémon Walking Wake and Iron Leaves! 🌊🍃❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/wmNahaaVY6

How long this event will take place is unknown, but it is available now for the bravest trainers to try and take part in.

Poll : 0 votes