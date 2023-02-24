Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pikachu Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

Another Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event is live on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time, trainers can encounter Pikachu as the Tera Raid boss. This event is the fourth Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle, with the earlier ones featuring Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja.

Tera Raid Battle events provided by the developers at Game Freak are perfect opportunities for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to test their mettle against a formidable beast that features a particular Tera Type. These events are based on the Gen IX battle gimmick of Terastalization.

This article jots down all the available information regarding moves, drops, and counters for the Mighty Pikachu Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Mighty Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, ability, and more

The Mighty Pikachu black crystal Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, February 24 at 00.00 UTC and is scheduled to conclude on Monday, February 27 at 14.59 UTC. Unlike the earlier Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle events, the current event will not appear for a second phase.

Pikachu will sport the Mightiest Mark, signifying a pocket monster caught from a Seven-Star Tera Raid. It will also feature the Water Tera Type, which trainers must keep in mind while preparing for the raid. The relevant information for the Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event is listed below:

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - Nil

Mark - Mightiest Mark, signifying a pocket monster that was caught from a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle

Held Item - Light Ball

Catchable - Trainers can catch the Tera Raid boss only once per game save, with subsequent successful participation awarding them with in-game rewards and loots.

Tera Type - Water

Ability - Lightning Rod

Moves - Thunder, Surf, Play Rough, Iron Tail

Additional Moves - Rain Dance

All item drops that trainers can get from successfully defeating the formidable pocket monster in the ongoing Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Calcium

Water Tera Shard

TM123

Ability Patch

Rare Candy

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Quiet Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

The best counter that players should consider using in their fight against Mighty Pikachu is Arboliva with the moveset of Giga Drain, Energy Ball, Sunny Day, and Terrain Pulse. Trainers can also use Clodsire with the moveset of Acid Spray, Tera Blast, Earth Power, and Amnesia.

As always, with these Tera Raid Battle events, players need to ensure that they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded in their game. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they want to band up with other players online while participating in the event.

