Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pikachu Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

Another Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event is live on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time, trainers can encounter Pikachu as the Tera Raid boss. This event is the fourth Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle, with the earlier ones featuring Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja.
Tera Raid Battle events provided by the developers at Game Freak are perfect opportunities for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to test their mettle against a formidable beast that features a particular Tera Type. These events are based on the Gen IX battle gimmick of Terastalization.
This article jots down all the available information regarding moves, drops, and counters for the Mighty Pikachu Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Mighty Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, ability, and more
The Mighty Pikachu black crystal Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, February 24 at 00.00 UTC and is scheduled to conclude on Monday, February 27 at 14.59 UTC. Unlike the earlier Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle events, the current event will not appear for a second phase.
Pikachu will sport the Mightiest Mark, signifying a pocket monster caught from a Seven-Star Tera Raid. It will also feature the Water Tera Type, which trainers must keep in mind while preparing for the raid. The relevant information for the Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event is listed below:
- Level - Lv. 100
- Star Level - 7
- Shiny chance - Nil
- Mark - Mightiest Mark, signifying a pocket monster that was caught from a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle
- Held Item - Light Ball
- Catchable - Trainers can catch the Tera Raid boss only once per game save, with subsequent successful participation awarding them with in-game rewards and loots.
- Tera Type - Water
- Ability - Lightning Rod
- Moves - Thunder, Surf, Play Rough, Iron Tail
- Additional Moves - Rain Dance
All item drops that trainers can get from successfully defeating the formidable pocket monster in the ongoing Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Calcium
- Water Tera Shard
- TM123
- Ability Patch
- Rare Candy
- Star Piece
- Comet Shard
- Nugget
- Quiet Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Ability Capsule
The best counter that players should consider using in their fight against Mighty Pikachu is Arboliva with the moveset of Giga Drain, Energy Ball, Sunny Day, and Terrain Pulse. Trainers can also use Clodsire with the moveset of Acid Spray, Tera Blast, Earth Power, and Amnesia.
As always, with these Tera Raid Battle events, players need to ensure that they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded in their game. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they want to band up with other players online while participating in the event.