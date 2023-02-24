Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pikachu Tera Raid: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers around the world can now square up against a Mighty Pikachu during their Paldea exploration as the latest black crystal Tera Raid Battle event is finally online. Touted as a celebration of Pokemon Day, the Mouse Pokemon will play Tera Raid boss for 7-star Tera Raid Battles, with players not only getting to catch the Pocket Monster but also getting their hands on lucrative loot.

Regarded as the official mascot for the long-running Pokemon franchise, the massively popular yellow rodent has been a constant staple over the decades. Unlike Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja, who made their debuts in Paldea with the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event, Pikachu was already available in the overworld of the latest Gen IX titles.

This article jots down all possible item drops from the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid Battle event that players will be able to get after successfully defeating the Tera Raid boss.

Everything you need to know about the Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event and its potential item drops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Mighty Pikachu 7-star Tera Raid started on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 12 am UTC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and will come to an end on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 2:59 pm UTC, giving trainers all over the world enough time to face the mighty beast and have a chance of catching it.

Similar to the previous unique black crystal Tera Raid Battle events, Pikachu will bear the Mightiest Mark, which signifies a Pocket Monster that has been caught at a 7-star Tera Raid Battle. Pikachu will also sport the Water Tera Type that trainers will have to prepare accordingly for if they wish to defeat the beast.

Upon completing the 7-star Tera Raid Battle, the following possible items will be dropped for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to get a hold of:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Calcium

Water Tera Shard

TM123 (Drops only once)

Ability Patch (Drops only once)

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Quiet Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Water Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Players need to make sure that they have unlocked black crystal Tera Raids in their game to participate in the event. They will also need to have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded on their device, which should happen automatically.

Those who wish to band together with other trainers online to face Mighty Pikachu will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. The current 7-star Tera Raid is the first time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that the boss has a hold item with approximately 50 times the standard HP.

