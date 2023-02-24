Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pikachu Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, and more

The new Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers worldwide will now be able to encounter the iconic Mouse Pokemon, Pikachu, during their exploration of the Paldean overworld in black crystal Tera Raids.

Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet utilize the newly introduced Gen IX battle gimmick of Terastalization. The phenomenon sees a Pocket Monster undergo a radical transformation to sport a Tera Type along with a crystalline gem-like physical appearance.

The Tera Raid Battle event allows trainers to band together against formidable beasts with a specific Tera Type.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the ongoing Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event featuring Mighty Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Mighty Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event is live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in commemoration of Pokemon Day

Unlike previous Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle events featuring the likes of Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja, the Pikachu Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event is scheduled to occur only in one phase instead of two. The event began on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 00:00 UTC and will conclude on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 14:59 UTC.

To participate in the Mighty Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event, trainers must interact with black Tera Raid crystals that can be encountered around Paldea and are different from the normal Tera Raid crystals. They must ensure that they have met the necessary requirements to unlock the said crystals in their games.

Pikachu features the Mightiest Mark, marking a Pocket Monster caught in Seven-Star Tera Raids, and sports the Water Tera Type. Players need to keep in mind that they can only catch one Mighty Pikachu per save date, with subsequent successful completion of the Tera Raid Battle event awarding other in-game items and rewards available.

Debuting back in Generation I, Pikachu is one of the most well-known Pocket Monsters of all time, with it being considered the mascot of the long-running Pokemon franchise over the years. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can evolve Pichu into Pikachu when leveling up the former with a sufficiently high friendship.

Pikachu can further be evolved into Raichu with the help of a Thunder Stone. A free distribution of a Flying Tera Type Pikachu in the latest Gen IX titles is ongoing and is slated to end on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Players should remember that they must have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded to their games.

If the same does not happen automatically, trainers can do so manually by clicking on the Check Poke Portal News option under the Mystery Gift section in the X menu. Players will also need to have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to engage in the event with other players online.

