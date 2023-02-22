Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event features Pikachu

With the conclusion of the Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, fans eagerly awaited the official announcement regarding what lies next. In commemoration of the upcoming Pokemon Day, trainers will have the chance to square up against the beloved Mouse Pokemon, Pikachu.

Tera Raid Battle events are the perfect opportunity for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to face formidable foes sporting a particular Tera Type while banding with other players. The battles sport the new battle gimmick of Terastalization introduced by Game Freak with the latest Gen IX titles.

This article notes down all the available information for the Mighty Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to go through.

Pikachu will be the next Seven-Star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at the upcoming event

The upcoming Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and continue until Monday, February 27, 2023, at 14.59 UTC. As mentioned above, the event will see Pikachu as the Tera Raid boss.

Unlike the last Tera Raid Battle event that featured Garchomp and Sylveon, Pikachu will bear the Mightiest Mark, similar to Charizard, Greninja, and Cinderace earlier. The unique mark signifies a pocket monster caught in a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle.

Furthermore, Pikachu will sport the Water Tera Type during the course of the Seven-Star Tera Raid event. To participate in the event, players will have to interact with black Tera Raid crystals that can be found strewn about in the overworld of Paldea.

Players must ensure they have unlocked black Tera Raid crystals in their game by meeting all the necessary requirements. Players should also remember that they can only catch one Mighty Pikachu per save data, with later Tera Raid Battles yielding other rewards upon completion.

Introduced back in Generation I, Pikachu is an Electric-type pocket monster that has become synonymous with the term Pokemon worldwide, popularly considered the mascot of the long-running franchise. Trainers can evolve Pichu into Pikachu once they have a high enough friendship with the former pocket monster. Pikachu can also be further evolved by players into Raichu with the help of a Thunder Stone.

Players must ensure they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded on their device to participate in the event. While this should happen automatically when their Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet, it can also be manually done by going to the X menu, the Mystery Gift option, and then the Check Poke Portak News option.

For those who wish to play with other trainers online in the upcoming Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle against Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they will need to have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

