Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event features Greninja

After Charizard and Cinderace. the next Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature Greninja. Also known as the Ninja Pokemon, it is a beloved fan-favorite in the community, and players will be excited to encounter the pocket monster in the latest Generation IX titles.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can team up with three other trainers to challenge powerful pocket monsters sporting unique Tera Types in Tera Raid Battles.

The next Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battle event will see Drifblim and Mismagius appear more frequently in the games.

Greninja arrives in Paldea in the next Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned above, the next Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event will feature Greninja and will happen in two phases in-game. The first phase is scheduled to start on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and conclude on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Runs from January 27th through January 29th and February 10th through February 12th



Details @ Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Poison Tera Type Greninja.Runs from January 27th through January 29th and February 10th through February 12thDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Poison Tera Type Greninja.Runs from January 27th through January 29th and February 10th through February 12thDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/L0Nc0ZMnRe

The pokemon will return with the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and stay till Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 23.59 UTC. Like Charizard and Cinderace, Greninja will have the Mightiest Mark and feature Poison as its Tera Type.

Greninja cannot be found in the vast wilderness of Paldea, so players will not want to miss this opportunity to catch the Ninja Pokemon. Furthermore, it can only be caught once per save data, although trainers can participate in the event multiple times to get other win rewards.

Introduced back in Generation VI, Greninja is a dual-type pocket monster that sports a Water and Dark combination. It is the final form of the starter Pokemon Froakie. Its formidable stats make it a great addition to any player's battle party in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Once trainers have caught the Pokemon, they can breed it with a Ditto to get their hands on Froakie, which can be evolved by them into Frogadier. Although Shiny Greninja will not appear in the upcoming Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event, players can try catching one through the breeding method.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!



⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet ? We’ve got you covered, Trainers!Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles! Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet? We’ve got you covered, Trainers! 😉Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!💎⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips https://t.co/ylSYJZ3BzT

During the event, Bronzong and Lucario will also appear in Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battles sporting random Tera Types. The former has great Defense and Special Defense stats, while the latter's Attack, Special Attack, and Speed stats make it a lucrative addition to any team.

Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles can be triggered by players when they interact with black crystals in Paldea. These need to be unlocked by players before they can participate in the aforementioned event. Interested trainers can check out how to do so in this article.

