Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next Tera Raid Battle event features Drifblim and Mismagius

The upcoming Tera Raid Battle event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to try out has recently been revealed. Drifblim and Mismagius will feature more frequently in Tera Raid Battles, with the Raid Bosses being version-exclusive this time around. Previous Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battle events have already showcased Eevee, Tyranitar, Salamence, Hydreigon, and Dragapult.

Tera Raid Battles are excellent opportunities for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to square up against formidable pocket monsters featuring unique Tera Types while allying themselves with other trainers. The latest Generation IX titles have even featured unique Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle events that introduced Charizard and Cinderace to Paldea.

So, when is the next Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battle event featuring Drifblim and Mismagius?

Drifblim and Mismagius will arrive in the next Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Drifblim and Mismagius Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is scheduled to begin on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC and will run until Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. The aforementioned pocket monsters will appear more frequently in the Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battles.

Pokemon Scarlet players will see Drifblim appearing during the event, while Pokemon Violet players will see Mismagius appearing at the same time. Fans looking to complete their Pokedex can join Tera Raid Battles hosted by players of the other version of the Generation IX titles.

Unlike the unique black crystal Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles featuring Charizard and Cinderace, the upcoming Tera Raid bosses will not feature a single Tera Type. Rather, Drifblim and Mismagius will be available sporting random Tera Types. Players will need to prepare accordingly for the fight to win rewards, including Tera Shards of the Tera Type of the defeated pocket monster.

Introduced back in Generation IV, Drifblim is a dual-type pocket monster featuring an interesting Ghost and Flying-type combination. Evolving from Drifloon at level 28, it's a fairly common encounter in Paldea, especially in the Glaseado Mountain, and is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

Mismagius is a Ghost-type pocket monster that was introduced back in Generation IV. It evolves from Misdreavus when it's given a Dusk Stone. Mismagius is exclusive to Pokemon Violet and can be found in Casseroya Lake. Trainers should keep in mind that this particular pocket monster is a rare encounter.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to engage in Tera Raid Battle events by interacting with crystals covered in a mysterious aura that can be found strewn about in Paldea. Players will need to have unlocked Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battles to participate.

