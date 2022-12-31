Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace

Game Freak has slowly been introducing new pocket monsters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wilderness through unique events. While the earlier Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle brought the iconic Flame Pokemon Charizard and its brethren, Cinderace has made its way to Paldea.

Upon launch, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boasts 400 entries in the regional Pokedex for completionist trainers to strive and acquire during their adventures in the vast expanse of the new region. Further pocket monsters are expected to be added by developers with the long-rumored DLC for the latest Generation IX titles.

How can players get Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Like Charizard, Cinderace and its family are unavailable in the wild in the new Paldea region. This means that no matter what, trainers will not be able to encounter and catch the three pocket monsters in the Generation IX titles under normal conditions.

This makes the ongoing Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet special. Unrivaled Cinderace is available as a Seven-Star Tera Raid boss in Nintendo Switch games starting on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 00.00 UTC and will remain so until Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

In this unique event, Cinderace bears the Mightiest Mark, which indicates a pocket monster has been caught in the special Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles. Known also as the Striker Pokemon, Cinderace will have the Fighting Tera Type, which makes it weak to Psychic and Fairy-type moves.

The two best counters for this Tera Raid Battle are Espathra and Slowbro. Trainers planning to square up against the formidable beast can check out our guide in this article. Upon defeating the Pokemon, trainers will have the chance to catch Cinderace with Libero and max IVs for every stat, along with numerous in-game item drops.

Once trainers have caught the Striker Pokemon from the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle, they can breed the pocket monster with a Ditto. Those who need a refresher course regarding breeding and egg-hatching mechanisms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can find the same in this article.

Players should note that the newly bred Scorbunny will not have the Fighting Tera Type or the Mightiest Mark. However, breeding is the only chance for trainers to get a Shiny Cinderace by hatching a Shiny Scorbunny, as the ongoing event won't feature the shiny variant of the current Seven-Star Tera Raid boss.

Scorbunny is one of the three starter pocket monsters of Galar that players are introduced to at the onset of Pokemon Sword and Shield, with the other two being Grookey and Sobble. Over time, Pokemon and its evolution family have become fan favorites.

Trainers can evolve Scorbunny into Raboot at level 16 by leveling up through battling or utilizing Rare Candy and EXP. Candy. Players can further evolve Raboot into Cinderace at level 35. Players will likely be able to exchange the pocket monster through Surprise or Wonder Trade, much like Charizard and its evolution family.

Those who miss out on the opportunity this time need not fret. Unrivaled Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark will return on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and stay until Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

