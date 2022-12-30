Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Cinderace Tera Raid Battle: Best counters and weaknesses

The Unrivaled Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event is finally here in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This occasion marks the second special 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event in the latest Generation IX titles, with the earlier one featuring Charizard. Both are Fire-type pocket monsters from earlier generations that were previously unavailable in Paldea.

In Tera Raid Battles, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players get the option to face a formidable Tera Raid boss who often sports a unique Tera Type and drops lucrative loot upon defeat. The current event can be triggered by interacting with black Tera Raid crystals that are strewn about the new region.

Let's explore Cinderace's weaknesses and potential counters in the 7-Star Tera Raid Battles that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can use.

Counters and weaknesses for Unrivaled Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Unrivaled Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark has begun to appear in the 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event in the latest Generation IX titles. Players can participate in it by interacting with black Tera Raid crystals.

This Tera Raid Battle event started on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 00.00 UTC, and will conclude upon Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

Cinderace is the final form of Scorbunny, which is one of the three starter pocket monsters of Galar in Generation VIII at the start of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Nicknamed the Striker Pokemon, Cinderace is a fearsome critter that players will surely love to have in their battle party in Scarlet and Violet.

Unrivaled Cinderace will sport the Mightiest Mark, which signifies a pocket monster that has been defeated and caught in a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle. The Pokemon for this event has the Fighting Tera Type, and as such, it will be susceptible to Psychic and Fairy-type moves.

While many had thought Azumarill would once again be the go-to choice after absolutely slaughtering Charizard during its 7-Star Tera Raid Battle, Cinderace's Iron Head move makes that option untenable. Rather, the two best options for the current event are Espathra and Slowbro.

Espathra is a Psychic-type pocket monster that was recently introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The following moveset on Espathra, with the Opportunist ability, is effective for the Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event:

Lumina Crash

Stored Power

Feather Dance

Calm Mind

The movesets for Slowbrow, with the Oblivious ability, that will be effective for the Tera Raid Battle event is as follows:

As an attacker:

Stored Power

Iron Defense

Nasty Plot

Slack Off

As a support:

Yawn

Chilling Water

Psychic

Slack Off

Other pocket monsters that will pay dividends for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players against Unrivaled Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark are Armarouge, Ceruledge, Sylveon, and Mimikyu. Fans are also advised to use the Shell Bell item during the fight, especially for Slowbro and Espathra.

Upon defeating the Tera Raid boss, players will have the chance to catch Cinderace with the Hidden Ability Libero, max IVs for every stat, and the Mightiest Mark. Once the current event is over, Cinderace will return once again on Friday, January 13, 2023, and stay until Sunday, January 15, 2023.

