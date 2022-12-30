Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Cinderace Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, and more

Another special Tera Raid Battle event with the Mightiest Mark has commenced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with a popular Fire-type Pocket Monster from earlier generations making its way to Paldea. After encountering Charizard in the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles, players now face Cinderace as the Tera Raid boss.

Tera Raid Battles are the perfect occasion for trainers to go up against powerful bosses bearing certain Tera Types based on the newly-introduced unique mechanics of Terastalization. They can band up with other players to test their mettle and catch against these formidable foes.

This article has all the details about the Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how players can join it.

Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet began on December 30, 2022

The Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet began on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 00.00 UTC. It will conclude on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 23.59 UTC. The special event will feature the Generation VIII Fire-type Pocket Monster, Cinderace.

To engage in these Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles, players will have to interact with black crystals that can be found strewn across the new Paldea region. The black crystals look distinct from the usual Tera Raid Battle crystals. The official announcement stated that these unique crystals allow players to battle stronger foes and bring more lucrative rewards.

Unrivaled Cinderace is set to bear the Mightiest Mark, which signifies a Pokemon that has been caught in a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle. When trainers face up against the Striker Pokemon, the fearsome Pocket Monster will feature a Fighting Tera Type.

Cinderace cannot be encountered in the wilderness of Paldea in either Pokemon Scarlet or Violet. However, the current Seven-Star Tera Raid battle event affords players the opportunity to catch the Pocket Monster. Trainers should note that they can catch Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark only once per save data.

If they have already caught the Tera Raid boss, players will still be able to engage in the Tera Raid Battle event to get the other rewards on offer. The same event will return again on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and run until Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

During this event, Gengar and Gyarados will appear in the Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players will be able to engage in these battles by interacting with the normal Tera Raid crystals.

There are a few things that players need to keep in mind before participating in the event. They will have to download the latest Poke Portal News in their game. This should happen automatically, with the Nintendo Switch being connected to the internet. However, it can also be done manually by going to the Mystery Gift option in the X menu and clicking on Check Poke Portal News.

Players will have to make sure that they have met the requirements to unlock the black Tera Raid crystals. However, those who have not can still participate in the aforementioned Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event. They can do so by joining other players in multiplayer sessions.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players must have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in Tera Raid Battles with other players online.

