Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next Seven-Star Tera Raid battle features Cinderace

Trainers will find several pocket monsters from previous generations in the overworld of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There are plenty of popular ones that are still missing. The developers at Game Freak had earlier assured fans that a number of them will make their way into the latest titles through events like the special Tera Raid battles, beginning with Charizard and now Cinderace.

The Tera Raid battle event is an excellent opportunity for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to band up with other trainers to test their mettle against a formidable fore sporting a certain Tera Type. Taking down these Tera Raid bosses often requires a proper strategy and good synergy as they can pose quite a threat depending on the Tera Raid tier.

The first special Seven-Star Tera Raid battle saw the arrival of Charizard, the iconic Flame Pokemon in the realms of Scarlet and Violet. It also marked the debut of Charmeleon and Charmander in Paldea. The next Seven-Star Tera Raid boss has finally been announced, and it is Cinderace.

Cinderace will be the next Seven-Star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, after Charizard

Cinderace will appear as the Seven-Star Tera Raid boss from Friday, December 30, 2022, at 4 pm PST / 00.00 UTC till 3.59 pm / 23.59 UTC on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The pocket monster will return again on January 13, 2023, and stay in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the Seven-Star Tera Raid boss until January 15, 2023.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Runs from December 30th through January 1st and January 13th through January 15th



serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been announced. Battle againstFighting Tera Type Cinderace.Runs from December 30th through January 1st and January 13th through January 15th Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been announced. Battle againstFighting Tera Type Cinderace.Runs from December 30th through January 1st and January 13th through January 15thserebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/83jem7CYqw

Much like the previous Charizard Tera Raid battle, Unrivaled Cinderace will appear with the Mightiest Mark when players interact with Black Crystals that can be found strewn around the vast expanse of Paldea. The Striker Pokemon will feature a Fighting Tera Type that players must prepare for and contend with.

Introduced back in Generation eight, Cinderace is a Fire-type pocket monster that has become extremely popular with fans. It evolves from Raboot and is the final form of Scorbunny. The latter is one of three starter pocket monsters available to players at the beginning of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Cinderace packs a strong punch, boasting an Attack stat of 116 and a Speed stat of 119. Players will surely be eager to try their hand at defeating the Pocket Monster in the upcoming Seven-Star Tera Raid battles so that they can catch and include it in their battle party.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should remember one thing before participating in the upcoming Seven-Star Tera Raid battle. They will need to have the latest Poke Portal News downloaded and have unlocked Six-Star Tera Raid battles in-game. Further information regarding all possible item drops, best counters, and more will be shared soon.

Fortnite players are getting upto 400 free V-Bucks, know more here.

Poll : 0 votes