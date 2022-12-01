Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Azurill, Marill, and Azumarill

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer players a plethora of Pocket Monsters to catch from across the vast expanse of Paldea, spanning mountains, lakes, caves, and more. These include new species introduced in Generation 9 and plenty of older ones from earlier generations, including Azurill and its evolved forms.

The Paldean Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet consists of 400 entries that completionist trainers need to fill. Other than the returning Pocket Monsters, the entries also include Paradox forms, regional variants, and Titan Pokemon that players can come across during their journey across Paldea.

This article guides players in finding Azurill, Marill, and Azumarril in the new region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Azurill, Marill, and Azumarill in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced back in Generation 3, Azurill is a dual-type Normal and Fairy Pocket Monster with adorable visual features. According to Bulbapedia, Azurill used to be a pure Normal-type critter before Generation 6. The Polka Dot Pokemon can be found around lakes and rivers in the following locations:

East Province (Area One)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

Similarly, players can find Azurill's evolved form, Marill, near water bodies in the southern and eastern parts of the Paldean map. Alternatively, Azurill can also be evolved by players into Marill, provided trainers have a high friendship level with the former.

While exploring and battling, remember to increase friendship levels in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players can start a picnic to quickly max friendship levels with their Pocket Monsters. Furthermore, players can also buy the Soothe Bell, a hold item that boosts the holder's friendship, at the Delibird Presents store. Players can check out more details about the friendship mechanic here.

Players can later evolve Marill into Azumarill by grinding the former to level 18 through battling or using Rare Candy. While overlooked by many, Azurill's final form is a strong Water-type available early on in Scarlet and Violet.

The dual typing of Water and Fairy-type works in its favor, with it being the strongest contender to defeat the special 7 Star Charizard Tera Raid Boss that will come online soon. Moves like Play Rough and Aqua Jet can make it a strong ally, along with the Huge Power ability that doubles the user's Attack stats.

The Pokemon is a formidable opponent against any Dragon-type Pocket Monster or Dragon-type moves, as Azumarill is immune to that type. Along with that advantage, Fairy-type moves are super effective against Dragon-type.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet unveiled Generation 9 in the mainline video game series of the global franchise. While praise was levied at mechanics such as Auto Battle and the open world, players and critics were upset with the severe technical issues that plagued the titles.

Complaints included framerate drops, visual bugs, annoying glitches, and random crashes that affected the player's experience in-game. In a recent announcement detailing the arrival of a new update, the developers acknowledged the feedback regarding the issues and assured players that they are working to resolve them.

It was also revealed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have cumulatively sold more than 10 million units worldwide. The humongous figure made it the biggest Pokemon, Switch, Nintendo, and console-exclusive launch of all time.

