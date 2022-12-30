Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Cinderace: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The Unrivaled Cinderace Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event has officially begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers now have the opportunity to catch the Striker Pokemon in the region of Paldea by interacting with black Tera Raid crystals. Previously, the very first Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle in Generation IX titles featured the iconic Flame Pokemon, Charizard.

Introduced back in Generation VIII, Cinderace is a Fire-type Pokemon that evolves from Raboot and is the final evolutionary form of Scorbunny. Over time, the Pokemon has become a fan-favorite and is a formidable ally to have in any battle party.

This article lists out all of the possible item drops from the ongoing Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for trainers worldwide.

Everything you need to know about Unrivaled Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event and item drops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As shared in an official announcement, the Unrivaled Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event is set to be held twice in the latest Generation IX titles. The schedule for the same is as follows:

The first part has already begun on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 12:00 am UTC (Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 4:00 pm PST) and will remain active until Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 3:59 pm / 11:59 pm UTC .

and will remain active until . The second part will commence on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC (Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 4:00 pm PST) and will run until Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:59 pm / 11:59 pm UTC.

Serebii.net

Fighting Tera Type Cinderace is in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday January 1st at 23:59 UTC



Details being added @ Serebii Update: The latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event is now live.

Like Charizard, the Unrivaled Cinderace in this special Tera Raid Battle event is set to feature the Mightiest Mark, indicating that it's a Pokemon that players have battled and caught in Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles. The Striker Pokemon Tera Raid boss will feature a Fighting Tera Type and trainers will have to strategize accordingly for their battles.

As noted by Serebii, the possible item drops that players will obtain upon defeating the Unrivaled Cinderace in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Protein

Fighting Tera Shard

TM064

Ability Patch

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

Rare Candy

Protein

EXP. Candy XL

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Adamant Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Fighting Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

To participate in the Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have to interact with the black Tera Raid crystals that can be found scattered around the vast expanse of Paldea. Those who have not unlocked these crystals can still participate in the event by joining other trainers in multiplayer sessions.

If they're interested in finding these structures, trainers will have to meet the necessary requirements, which includes completing the main storyline, finishing the post-game Academy Ace Tournament, and engaging in multiple Raids until they receive a call about black crystals from Jacq.

Pokémon



In a Tera Raid Battle, you'll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

To participate in this Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will have to ensure that they have the latest Poke Portal News downloaded on their system. This should happen automatically when their Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet.

Furthermore, players do need to keep in mind that they will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they intend to band up with other trainers online to square up against the Unrivaled Cinderace. This is the perfect opportunity for players to capture the Striker Pokemon and add it to their party in Paldea.

