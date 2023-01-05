How to unlock every Tera Raid Star Level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tera Star Raids are among the core gameplay features when it comes to the late-game grind in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you wish to play the title a bit competitively, then these raids are something that you will be required to invest a significant amount of time in.

These encounters have stars associated with them, indicating how difficult they are. These go from one to six, but the title features special Seven-Star Raids from time to time too. However, not all the Tera Star Level Raids will be accessible from the get-go. There are certain conditions that you will be required to meet to be able to unlock the harder encounters.

As the games are not entirely clear on how you can go about doing that, today’s guide will specifically go over the process involved in accessing all the Tera Raid Star Levels in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Unlocking all Tera Raid Star Levels in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The special conditions you will be required to meet to unlock some of the Tera Star Level Raids have been mentioned below. Here are the steps you have employ to gain access to each of the Tera Raid Star Levels in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

1) 1-Star Tera Raid

These Raids are available from the very start of the game, and you will not be required to meet any special condition to be able to complete them

2) 2-Star Tera Raid

These, too, are unlocked as soon as you begin to explore Paldea, and you will be able to complete them from the get-go.

3) 3-Star Tera Raids

These Raids are unlocked after you have successfully acquired three Gym Badges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

4) 4-Star Tera Raid

These raids are unlocked as soon as you earn your seventh Gym Badge in Paldea. You can go about collecting the badges in any order.

5) 5-Star Tera Raid

Five-Star Raids are made accessible only after you have completed the main story through any one of the three primary questlines.

6) 6-Star Tera Raid

These are unlocked after you have successfully won the Academy Tournament and cleared at least ten four-Star or higher-difficulty Raids.

7) 7-Star Raids

These special raids are the hardest to unlock, and you will be required to complete the Special Events to be able to access them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Terra Raids are some of the best ways to get a stronger party in the game; hence, players are advised to complete as many of them as they can, especially if they hope to have a competitive edge in PvP. The more difficult an encounter, the better will be the reward that you will get to enjoy.

Scarlet and Violet are the latest offerings in the Pokemon series from developers Game Freak. The games came out on November 18, 2022, and are currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

