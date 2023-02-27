Pokemon Scarlet and Violet two-part DLC revealed - Returning Pokemon, new legendaries, release dates, and more

In celebration of Pokemon Day, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently revealed major news about future updates to the popular games. During the latest video from The Pokemon Company and Nintendo, a two-part DLC adventure was officially unveiled. Each of the DLC stories will take players to new areas, where new legendaries and familiar Pocket Monsters can be captured.

Considering that some of these Pokemon are new to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, fans will certainly have something to look forward to later this year. While there are no confirmed release dates yet, both Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: Indigo Disk will be on their way later on in 2023. Here’s what fans can look forward to when the DLC for Scarlet and Violet drops.

What awaits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC adventures?

The upcoming DLC is called 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,' and will officially arrive for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in two parts. The first is called 'The Teal Mask,' which is scheduled to release in Fall 2023. 'The Indigo Disk' is the second DLC update for the current-gen Pocket Monster adventure games, and will arrive in Winter 2023.

Players will be able to use their current save data for the DLC to further continue their Pokemon adventures. Purchasing 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero' will give players both parts of the update.

In 'The Teal Mask,' players will travel to Kitakami, as a school trip, taking them beyond the Paldea region. In a follow-up adventure, 'The Indigo Disk,' players will head to another Pokemon school, Blueberry University. Players will be heading to this academy as an exchange student to continue their studies.

Several Pokemon will be returning for both DLC adventures this year. You can find all of the returning Pocket Monsters listed below:

Returning Pokemon in The Teal Mask

Chingling

Milotic

Yanma

Ninetales

Shiftry

Vikavolt

Returning Pokemon in The Indigo Disk

Zebstrika

Metagross

Seel

Whimsicott

Alcremie

Espurr

Additionally, this update will feature a pair of new legendaries, one for each of the DLC adventures that players can go on.

New legendary Pokemon

Ogrepon (Part 1)

Terrapagos (Part 2)

Both of these upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet adventures will arrive in 2023, but the cost of the DLC and the exact release dates remain unknown. During the Pokemon Day reveal, it was stated that the sale of this DLC will begin shortly.

