Since the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in November 2022, speculation has been rampant about the eventual release of DLC (Downloadable content). Game Freak has indicated that they are far from finished with the two Nintendo Switch titles, leading many to believe that DLC for the game will undoubtedly be released.

While there's been no end to rumors or purported leaks surrounding what the two games' DLC inclusion may be, there are certain features and additions that many players would like to see. Some of these address perceived shortcomings at launch, while others are aspirations for future adventures in the Paldea region.

Though each player is likely looking for something different from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, there are some inclusions that are high on many community members' wishlists.

Features and additions Pokemon fans would love to see in Scarlet and Violet's first DLC

1) More regional or convergent Pokemon

Wiglett is one example of a convergent species in the Paldea region (Image via Game Freak)

In recent Pocket Monsters titles, regional species have become much more prevalent since their introduction in Pokemon Sun and Moon. However, the only two such creatures players encountered in the Paldea region were Wooper and Tauros. There was also the addition of new convergent species, which seem similar to other Pocket Monsters but appear to have evolved different survival traits (Wiglett being different from Diglett while still having a similar appearance, for example).

The Paldea region hasn't had many regional variants and convergent species so far, so seeing more would be a welcome sight.

2) The rumored third Legendary

Scarlet and Violet's third Legendary creature has been speculated on before the two games even released (Image via Centro Leaks/Twitter)

Even before Scarlet and Violet hit store shelves, the community was speculating on a third Legendary Pokemon to appear alongside Koraidon and Miraidon. The third Legendary concept dates back to the third generation of games, with Rayquaza appearing with its own game after Groudon and Kyogre were initially offered. Since then, a third Legendary Pokemon has appeared in nearly every major franchise generation, so it's only natural for players to look ahead to a third creature appearing in Scarlet and Violet as well.

Game Freak hasn't implied that it will release a third game in the initial set of Generation IX titles, so a third Legendary species may very well appear in DLC as it did with Generation VIII's Sword and Shield games.

3) A return to a previous region

A return to an existing region like Galar would likely excite many series fans (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While this may be considered a bit too ambitious for a single DLC, it would certainly be a treat for longtime fans to be able to return to a previous region seen in the Pokemon series. If a full region is too ambitious, Game Freak could include a portion of an existing region for players to experience. Fans have yet to see Johto, Hoenn, or Unova rendered using the Nintendo Switch's updated graphics.

Unfortunately, it's more likely that players will get the ability to explore a new part of Paldea, but being able to revisit classic regions would be a nostalgic treat. This would also hearken back to many of the handheld titles that implemented the same concept.

4) A story focused on Tera Crystals

Paldea's Terastallization phenomenon still has plenty of lore left unexplored (Image via Game Freak)

Players certainly got their fill of the Terastallization phenomena in the Paldea region via Scarlet and Violet's main story. However, there's still plenty that the community doesn't know about how the strange crystalline energy arrived in Paldea, apart from a few noteworthy entries in the Scarlet/Violet Book in-game.

Perhaps the first full DLC for the two games could explore the origins of the Tera Crystals and Terastal energy. The third Legendary Pokemon that has been rumored to be tied to the phenomenon could appear, and this would certainly please plenty of fans who have speculated on the subject for months.

5) New Paradox species

New Paradox Pokemon have already been alluded to by many leakers (Image via Game Freak)

Paradox Pokemon have been a pretty big hit with the community since their unveiling in Scarlet and Violet, and it's only natural for players to hope for more to arrive via DLC. While Game Freak may have to implement some creative writing and story choices to explain how new Paradox creatures escaped Area Zero and haven't been witnessed by trainers before the DLC, it shouldn't be too big of an ask for the developers.

Much like standard Pocket Monsters, trainers can't seem to get enough of these new creatures from the Past and Future, and bringing more to the Paldea region would undoubtedly be a plus.

