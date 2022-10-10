Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak suggests the games' third Legendary, Reddit reacts

For quite some time, the Pokemon community assumed that the upcoming Scarlet and Violet titles will only have two Legendary creatures: Koraidon and Miraidon. However, recent leaks appear to hint to a third Legendary species that has still not been revealed.

The news comes courtesy of the r/PokeLeaks subreddit as well as the community leaker Riddler_Khu on Twitter. This user's previous revelations have added to their credibility. The leak tweet in question is quite cryptic, but appears to drop hints as to what form or appearance the third Legendary in Scarlet and Violet may have.

Naturally, Pokemon sleuths on Reddit have already begun combing for details on this hidden third Legendary, and the reactions to Riddler_Khu's hints have been quite disparate to say the least.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Reddit community reacts to leaks about a potential third Legendary

Scarlet and Violet's third Legendary may be very different from Koraidon and Miraidon (Image via Game Freak)

Immediately after Khu made their announcement, social media grew abuzz with chatter from the Pokemon community. Due to the cryptic nature of their tweet, players and fans were left speculating heavily on what to expect. However, to avoid any confusion, the leaker confirmed that they had very much left hints on the Switch titles' third Legendary, not some one-off species.

Zodiac Khuller @Riddler_Khu , repeat it again now🤣. You know what I mean, like when you watched the first episode of Pokémon anime and a golden bird suddenly flew by. And I’ve already teased the 3rd legendary, repeat it again now🤣. You know what I mean, like when you watched the first episode of Pokémon anime and a golden bird suddenly flew by. And I’ve already teased the 3rd legendary😉, repeat it again now🤣. You know what I mean, like when you watched the first episode of Pokémon anime and a golden bird suddenly flew by.

Some players have honed in on one particular image shared by Khu. Specifically, a small diamond-like creature with what appears to be a face. It appears to have popped up time and time again during the debuts of Terastal Pokemon in images and trailers, though it had gone largely unnoticed so far.

The comparison to Ho-Oh in the beginning of the Pokemon anime is a particularly interesting thing to note.

Ash and Pikachu witnessed a rainbow-feathered bird Legendary flying into the sunset early in their first adventure, with the species revealed as Ho-Oh much later during the second generation of games. It may be possible that this third Paldean Legendary may be hidden in plain sight, waiting for the right time to make its appearance to the trainer.

Additionally, some commenters on r/PokeLeaks asked a pointed question: Khu as been cryptic with his tweets for quite some time, but this one seems somewhat more straightforward than others.

Since Khu's tweet showed accompanying images of Necrozma, Eternatus, and the Mega Evolution symbol, the small creature we see may not be the Legendary's complete form.

Unless Game Freak makes future confirmations of a third Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, these leaks may remain mysterious. However, it isn't unlike the developers to include a third hidden Legendary in a mainline game, as it has been done in previous titles. For example, Zygarde was intentionally omitted from the majority of the Pokemon X/Y games until they had already been released.

For now, the franchise's community may just have to continue speculating. Fortunately, they may not have to do so for long as Scarlet and Violet are fast approaching with a release date of November 18, 2022. As players progress through them, the big picture about the Paldea region's Legendaries will become much clearer.

