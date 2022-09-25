5 Pokemon with regional variants better than their original forms

Pokemon were strictly in one regional form for quite some time until the Alola area introduced regional variants.

Now, there are quite a few creatures that have had to adjust to different climates, predatory patterns, and other aspects that forced them to change their form and typing to adapt to other regions.

Generation IX is approaching with Scarlet and Violet. Unless more are revealed, there are 55 regional forms in the game right now. Each one is usually a drastic change from the norm, but five of them have proven to be better than the original.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 regional Pokemon variants that are a step above their classic forms

5) Linoone

A look at Galarian Linoone in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Linoone debuted as a pure Normal-type evolution to Zigzagoon in Generation III. Come Generation VIII with Sword and Shield, it received a Galarian regional form as a Dark/Normal-type.

It has the same base stats across both forms, but its Galarian form allows it to evolve into the powerful Obstagoon. Yes, it does receive a double weakness to Fighting-types and added weaknesses in Bug and Fairy, but the immunity to Ghost and Psychic-attacks is too good to pass up.

4) Marowak

Alolan Marowak is a popular battler in the GO Battle League (Image via Niantic)

Like the majority of others on this list, Marowak and Alolan Marowak come with the same base stats. It has a great Defense and a decent Attack stat, but where the Alolan version performs better is appearance and typing.

Alolan Marowak looks so much cooler than its Kantonian form. It receives a handful of extra weaknesses, but becomes immune to Normal and Fighting-types. Along with that, it has seven resistances that do half the damage against it.

3) Exeggutor

Goh managed to catch an Alolan Exeggutor in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alolan Exeggutor is a perfect example of a region's climate affecting how the Pokemon looks and lives. It gets an insanely long neck and becomes a Grass/Dragon-type instead of its Kantonian counterpart's Grass/Psychic-type.

While a little slower than the Kanto form, it still has a powerful Special Attack stat and sees it's physical Attack heightened. This is in addition to getting a Same Type Attack bonus when using the always devastating Dragon-type attacks.

2) Rapidash

Galarian Rapidash was one of the first Galarian forms shown when Sword and Shield was revealed (Image via Game Freak)

Galarian Rapidash was a pleasant surprise when Pokemon Sword and Shield was released. Instead of being a Fire-type like the Kantonian form, Rapidash looks like a colorful unicorn with a Psychic/Fairy-type assigned to it. The base stats remain the same, but the weaknesses and resistances have changed.

Fighting and Psychic-types are not very effective, with Galarian Rapidash weak to the much-less-common Poison, Ghost, and Steel-types rather than Ground, Rock, and Water. On top of that, it has an immunity to Dragon-type attacks — that is 100% an upgrade.

1) Muk

Muk was given an Alolan form and that made it the best regional variant in the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Muk is perhaps the one Pokemon that has benefited the most from getting a new form more than any other. Kantonian Muk and Alolan Muk have the same base stats, but a new appearance and type change saw the Alolan version far surpass the Kantonian one. Instead of just being a Poison-type, it became a Poison/Dark-type.

That removed the weakness to Psychic-type attacks and made it an immunity. This leaves it only weak to Ground-type attacks while resisting Poison, Ghost, Grass, and Dark. Every other type does normal damage to this Pokemon with high Special Defense, Attack, and HP.

