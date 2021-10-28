Best movesets for Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO

Marowak has been an addition to both Pokemon GO and the Pokemon franchise as a whole since the very beginning. In the seventh generation of the series, however, Marowak was granted an Alolan variant. These types of Pokemon are classified as Pokemon native to the Alola region, where Pokemon Sun and Moon take place.

With Pokemon GO's Halloween event in full swing, the Fire and Ghost-type Alolan Marowak is making an appearance as a 3-Star Raid Boss, and many players are using this as an opportunity to add one to their team. Players utilizing this opportunity may not know much about Alolan Marowak's moveset or the role it serves on a team.

Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO: An analysis

"When it beats opponents with its bone, the cursed flames spread to them. No amount of water will stop those flames from burning." - an excerpt from Alolan Marowak's Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Marowak's new Ghost and Fire typing grants it a lot more resistances than weaknesses. Marowak only takes super effective damage from Rock, Ground, Water, Dark, and other Ghost-type attacks. Marowak resists damage from Grass, Ice, Fairy, Bug, Fighting, Normal, Steel, Poison, and other Fire-type attacks.

Observing Marowak's stats in Pokemon GO, it performs lackluster all-round with its highest stat being defense at 186. However, most players use Marowak in Great League because it is the ideal counter for the league's abundance of Steel-type Pokemon. Marowak's boosted Fire-type attacks let it pave through Steel-type Pokemon in the tier like Bastiodon and Lucario to allow its teammates to finish the fight.

Recently, Alolan Marowak has seen a resurgence in use thanks to Pokemon GO's seasonal Halloween Cup release. This exclusive league only allows Pokemon with a combat power of below 1,500 and only Poison, Dark, Bug, Ghost, and Fairy-type Pokemon to participate. This gives many Pokemon that have been unused before a chance to take the spotlight, Alolan Marowak is one of these Pokemon.

With access to one of the strongest Fire-type fast attacks in Pokemon GO, Fire Spin, as well as having the exclusive Ground-type attack, Bone Club, Marowak has the tools it needs to succeed in a league dominated by bulky Poison-type Pokemon. If prepared for, players using Marowak can even quickly take down these bulky Poison types like Drapion or Skuntank with a combination of Fire Spin and Bone Club. However, players will have to watch out for their Dark-type charged attacks and will most likely need to use a shield.

In standard play in Pokemon GO's Great League, Marowak functions to be one of the tier's most excellent Steel busters. It is recommended that players intend to use the moveset of Fire Spin and Shadow Ball. Marowak tends to struggle with other Pokemon in the league that does not have the Steel typing, and there are other Pokemon most players recommend using over it.

While Marowak might not be the best Pokemon in the game, it still has a sizable niche in Great League, as well as being a great sleeper pick in Pokemon GO's Halloween Cup.

