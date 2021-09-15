Best moveset for Skuntank in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

With September here, Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief can finally commence. Along with the event, new Raid Boss Pokemon have appeared worldwide. The Skunk Pokemon, Skuntank, is one of the many Pokemon players can find ruling over gyms in their cities.

Since Skuntank has taken the spotlight with its sudden availability, many players want to use it in Pokemon GO's Battle League or in their other raid battles. However, many new players may not know where to start when prepping their new Skuntank for battle.

Pokemon Go: Recommended movesets for Skuntank while battling different Pokemon types

The first thing to keep in mind when using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO is its strengths and weaknesses. Skuntank is a Poison- and Dark-type Pokemon, which is great defensively and offensively. It resists Grass, Dark, Psychic, Ghost and Poison and is only weak to Ground-type attacks. Skuntank's most impressive stat is its stamina. Sitting at a bulky 230, it is more than capable of taking a few big hits for its teammates while also dealing some damage of its own with its average 184 attack stat.

Skuntank has access to a couple of different fast attacks in Pokemon GO. Bite is a Dark-type attack, which is a great option for Ghost- and Psychic-type Pokemon; however, Skuntank's second fast attack is the best option. Poison Jab is a Poison-type attack that deals more damage and generates more energy than Bite. For maximizing damage output, it is recommended to use Poison Jab as a fast attack.

When it comes to charged attacks, Skuntank has a few more options in Pokemon GO. For coverage, Skuntank can run Flamethrower. While this is a fun option for scaring Steel-type users, it does not cover Skuntank's weakness and only provides a little more coverage than Sludge Bomb, another charged attack Skuntank has, but at the cost of damage and energy cost. Sludge Bomb is a better option for Skuntank in Pokemon GO as it maximizes Skuntank's damage-dealing potential. It deals more damage than Sludge Bomb and uses less energy. Running two attacks of the same type is not a good idea for most Pokemon as it eliminates practicality in exchange for damage output. Crunch is the last option for a charged attack. Crunch is a Dark-type attack and the only one Skuntank has that is worth using. It is recommended that players take Crunch over Sludge Bomb as this gives Skuntank full boosted coverage to make it a defensive Pokemon capable of dealing damage to an even spread of the roster.

In summary, the best role in Pokemon GO for Skuntank is a bulky tank capable of taking hits and dishing them out to take pressure off of other teammates. Skuntank's best moveset for this role is Poison Jab for a fast attack and Crunch for a charged attack.

