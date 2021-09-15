Pokemon GO: Skuntank raid counters for September 2021

A new month means a new group of Raid Bosses for Pokemon GO. Skuntank, the Skunk Pokemon, is one of the new Raid Bosses players can encounter in Pokemon GO for the month of September.

Players looking to challenge Skuntank in a raid may not know the best course of action to do so. Before taking on any raid, it helps to know more about the Raid Boss.

Best counters for Skuntank in Pokemon GO

The Pokedex states that Skuntank can spray a horribly smelling fluid from the tip of its tail (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about Skuntank is that it is a Dark and Poison-type. This is a great defensive typing as it gives Skuntank a lot of resistances to common attacking types like Dark, Ghost, and Grass while also making it resistant to Poison and Psychic-type attacks. Skuntank only has one weakness in Pokemon GO, Ground-type attacks.

Pokemon like Excadrill are best suited for this fight as they have boosted Ground-type moves and have a high attack stat. Excadrill with Mud Slap and Drill Run is the best possible counter for this raid in Pokemon GO as its typing makes it resistant to Poison and Dark-type attacks while also maximizing damage output against Skuntank.

Groudon is also a great choice for this raid. Because it is a legendary Pokemon, Groudon has great stats and access to really powerful attacks. Where Groudon performs better than Excadrill, surprisingly, is in its lack of a Steel typing. Skuntank has access to the move Flamethrower which can really do some damage to a player if they only brought an Excadrill for their main attacking Pokemon. However, players are not going to be able to find Groudon in the wild currently in Pokemon GO as most legendary Pokemon are only available through exclusive raids and events.

Another great Pokemon to bring for this battle is Garchomp. Garchomp is a very powerful Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon with incredible stats and potent Ground-type attacks. Garchomp is also a Dragon-type Pokemon so it has a resistance to Fire-type attacks like Flamethrower. Garchomp's raw power makes it one of, if not the best counter for Skuntank in Pokemon GO.

It is best for players to stock up on any Pokemon with Ground-type moves for this encounter. Excadrill will most likely be the easiest of these to get, as Drilbur are a lot more common than Gible or Groudon in Pokemon GO. For raids, it also helps to stock up on defensive Pokemon to take damage and stall while other trainers deal damage and take the time to heal their team. Steel-types like Aggron or Magnezone are great choices for this as they are tanky Steel-types that resist Skuntank's attacks as well as being strong enough to deal some damage of their own.

In summary, the Pokemon trainers should have on their team for this raid are Groudon, Garchomp, Excadrill, Aggron, Magnezone, and Lucario as this team provides a solid combination of attack and defense.

