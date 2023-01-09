Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak suggests presence of Paradox Virizion and Suicune

A pair of leaked moves point towards new potential inclusions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. An official stream on the gaming franchise's Twitch channel recently covered the Scarlet and Violet competitive battle during the Regional Championships in San Diego, California.

In the video, players noticed the team builder used during the competition included menu sprites for Pocket Monsters who have not been included in Scarlet and Violet. After performing more research, two moves were confirmed by the leaking community to be named Hydro Steam and Psyblade.

While Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have been mum on the subject, players have speculated that the two moves may be signs that the Paradox species of Suicune and Virizion may arrive soon.

Paradox Suicune and Virizion may arrive in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The two leaked moves' appearance in RK9 Labs' team builder for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via @Kaphotics/Twitter)

The two leaked moves were presented via RK9 Labs' team builder, which is software officially sanctioned by Game Freak for competitive battle tournaments. Players can use this builder to set their ideal parties before facing off against opponents in their bracket.

While it is quite unusual for unused Pokemon in the Paldea region to still have sprites in the program, the appearance of previously unknown moves like Hydro Steam and Psyblade also raises plenty of questions regarding the future of Scarlet and Violet.

Due to the nature of Hydro Steam and Psyblade's names and interpretations in various languages, the leaker community has hinted that the moves may very well be for Paradox versions of Suicune and Virizion. This is due to the former being capable of using moves like Hydro Pump and Aurora Beam, while the latter is well known for its access to the move Sacred Sword.

While this doesn't make for a slam-dunk confirmation, Centro Leaks, in particular, followed the move leaks with an assumption regarding the elemental types of Paradox Suicune and Virizion.

While this leak has generated a fair amount of excitement among fans, one particular aspect of the screenshot has caused some concern. In the original image that featured Hydro Steam and Psyblade, an Axew was shown in the RK9 Labs team builder. Its stats read that it had 420 attack and 69 HP, leaving some players to think that the leak is nothing more than a meme.

Game Freak, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company have a policy of not confirming or denying any leaks circulated in the community. There is no surefire way for players to know for certain if Paradox Virizion and Suicune are indeed arriving in Scarlet and Violet.

For the time being, the community will have to wait and keep an eye out for any announcements regarding the two games. It's worth noting that no news about a DLC has been officially offered by the developers, and there's been plenty of smoke surrounding plans for Scarlet and Violet in 2023.

