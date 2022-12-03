In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are a number of powerful Dragon-type pocket monsters that players will encounter during their adventures to explore the vast Paldea region. The latest Generation 9 titles bring a healthy mix of both new and old faces, and trainers will now be able to get their hands on Axew and its evolutionary family during their travels.

The Paldean Pokedex boasts 400 entries for players to fill out during their playthrough. Apart from visitors from earlier generations, Game Freak has also introduced new regional forms, Titan Pokemon, and Paradox Pokemon. Even more Pokemon are being added alongside special events such as the ongoing Charizard Tera Raid Battle event.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

This article will detail how players can obtain Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced back in Generation 5 in the Unova region, the Dragon-type Axew is nicknamed the Tusk Pokemon because of its distinct physical characteristics visible on both sides of its mouth. The Pokedex entry of this adorable Pokemon states that it can be easily found in the foothills of Glaseado Mountain (south of the mountain) and in the South Province (Area 5).

Players can also find it by going east from Mesagoza along the river bank. Interestingly, Axew has a chance of spawning in that particular location. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can evolve Axew to Fraxure by grinding it to level 38 by using the Pokemon in battles or utilizing Rare Candy and Exp. Candy.

Besides looking far more threatening than Axew, Fraxure boasts better stats than its first evolutionary form. However, it's the final evolution in this Dragon-type family that most players are after.

Fans can evolve Fraxure into Haxorus by getting the Pokemon up to level 48 through similar means of grinding. Haxorus' Pokedex entry cautions players that the Pokemon's red tusks are its prized possessions and no one should try to touch them unless they wish to anger the beast.

Haxorus (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

Haxorus is a strong Dragon-type Pokemon to have in one's battle party, especially if it has the Unnerve Hidden Ability which prevents enemy Pokemon from using their Held Berries. For players looking for one of the most powerful Generation 9 Dragon-type Pokemon, they can check out our guide to catching Baxcalibur here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ushered in Generation 9 into the mainline video game series of this iconic global franchise. Although Game Freak introduced a number of new mechanics that were positively received, both titles were severely panned for multiple performance and technical issues, negatively affecting the gaming experience.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



We take the feedback from players seriously, and will continue to work on improvements to the games. A software update for #PokemonScarletViolet (Ver. 1.1.0) will be released on 12/1. Please visit our website for more information: ninten.do/6013eDUof We take the feedback from players seriously, and will continue to work on improvements to the games. A software update for #PokemonScarletViolet (Ver. 1.1.0) will be released on 12/1. Please visit our website for more information: ninten.do/6013eDUofWe take the feedback from players seriously, and will continue to work on improvements to the games.

The common consensus within the Pokemon community was that, while they enjoyed the step towards an open world RPG, the games were held back by all the bugs and glitches. In a recent announcement for the latest patch update, Nintendo acknowledged that they are aware of multiple issues and confirmed that they are working to resolve them in order to provide a positive experience.

Poll : 0 votes