Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite

Fans of the pseudo-legendary pocket monsters of earlier generations need not fret as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do bring a host of them to the new region of Paldea for players to catch. This includes the iconic Dragon Pokemon Dratini (which was introduced back in Generation 1) and its two evolved forms.

The 'pseudo-legendary' tag is a term coined by fans, and it's given to critters with a three-stage evolution and a base state of 600. The category includes heavyweights like Tyranitar, Salamence, Garchomp, and Dragonite. Generation 9 also brings in a new pseudo-legendary, Baxcalibur.

This guide highlights where and how players can get a hold of Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet during their playthrough.

Where to find Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For any Pokefan, Dratini's blue serpentine body makes it an easily recognizable figure. The pocket monster was earlier called the "Mirage Pokemon" as many believed that it was nothing more than a myth. Dratini can be encountered in three different parts of the new Paldea map. They are the South Province (Area Six), North Province (Area One), and Casseroya Lake.

Players are advised to search the water bodies located in the aforementioned regions for the familiar figure of Dratini. According to Serebii, Dragonair can also be encountered in Casseroya Lake. Dratini will evolve into Dragonair at level 30. Players will be able to grind the required XP by battling or using items like Rare Candy.

While Dragonair itself is a powerful ally to have on any Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team early on, it's no secret that the real goal of players who catch this Pocket Monster is to get its final form. The dual-type Dragon and Flying pseudo-legendary has been a fan favorite for years, having appeared and played a significant part in the anime.

Players will be able to get a hand on their own Dragonite once Dragonair reaches level 55. Visually, Dragonite looks distinctly different from the other serpentine members of its evolutionary chain. The blue and white color combination changes to an orange hue, along with the pseudo-legendary becoming bipedal and growing a pair of wings.

In battles, Dragonite's Inner Focus ability ensures that it cannot be made to flinch or be affected by the move Intimidate. The Pokemon can pack a significant punch and remains an excellent contender to keep in the party during the late game.

Other pseudo-legendary families across various generations are:

Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar

Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence

Beldum, Metang, Metagross

Gible, Gabite, Garchomp

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon

Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra

Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o

Dreepy, Drakloak, Dragapult

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were launched globally on November 18. Players are excited to step into the new region of Paldea and explore all that is in store, including new Pocket Monsters and mechanics. Although plagued by several performance issues, the Gen 9 titles have been able to break all sorts of records on their way to becoming the biggest console-exclusive launch of all time.

