The best counters for Dratini in Pokemon GO

Currently a one-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, the cute Dragon-type Pokemon Dratini starts off unimpressive but eventually evolves into the powerful (yet still adorable) Dragonite.

Although it isn't likely to put up a great fight in a Pokemon GO raid battles, and can beaten pretty easily solo, some trainers may want to optimize their team to defeat the Dragon Pokemon quickly so that they reap maximum rewards and can then pivot to other things on their agenda. As a mono Dragon-type Pokemon, Dratini is weak to the standard Ice, Fairy, and Dragon-type attacks that all mono Dragons are. This narrows down the ideal counters when taking on Dratini, and thankfully Pokemon GO has more than a few options for trainers to choose from.

Pokemon GO: Top counters to defeat Dratini quickly

Dratini is sought after often by trainers due to its evolutions magnifying significantly in power for a Dragon-type (Image via Niantic)

Taking on Dratini doesn't necessarily require exploiting its weaknesses in Pokemon GO, though it certainly helps. To that end, there are plenty of Pokemon capable of doing so, but some simply perform the job better than others. Regardless of whether Pokemon GO trainers are taking on Dratini as a raid boss, a Team GO Rocket Shadow Pokemon, or a PvP opponent, they can find some moves and Pokemon listed below that are guaranteed to drop Dratini quickly:

Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type)

Powder Snow (Ice-type)

Charm (Fairy-type)

Ice Fang (Ice-type)

Frost Breath (Ice-type)

Charge Moves

Dazzling Gleam

Outrage

Blizzard

Dragon Claw

Avalanche

Dragon Pulse

Ice Beam

Ice Punch

Play Rough

Pokemon

Also Read

Mega Altaria

Salamence

Rayquaza

Zekrom

Dragonite

Mega Gyarados

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Charizard X

Garchomp

Latios

Gardevoir

Mega Charizard Y

Haxorus

Mamoswine

Kyurem

Hydreigon

Latias

Galarian Darmanitan

Weavile

Reshiram

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles form)

Vanilluxe

Togekiss

Granbull

Glaceon

Alolan Exeggutor

Though many of these Pokemon and moves may seem like overkill, they remain exceptional options regardless. However, players are encouraged to experiment with different moves and Pokemon combinations as well, even if they don't possess the recommended Pokemon. Dratini isn't a tough Pokemon to beat in most circumstances, and as long as Pokemon GO trainers are keying in on its weaknesses, there should be little to no problems in dealing with Dratini. There are exceptions, specifically PvP Battle League cups that impose stringent restrictions, but in most situations Dratini should be toppled with little fanfare after hammering it with enough super effective damage.

Edited by Siddharth Satish