Best moveset for Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO

Due to its recent appearance in 3-Star Raids, many players may wonder if Alolan Exeggutor is worth using in Pokemon GO's Battle League. Pokemon GO fans might ponder the differences between Alolan Exeggutor and its regular variant and what moves it gets the most use out of.

Knowing to effectively prep a Pokemon for battle can make all the difference between a loss and a victory.

Alolan Exeggutor's best moveset in Pokemon GO

Alolan Exeggutor has the unique typing of Grass and Dragon. While the novelty of a unique typing may appear appealing to some lesser experienced players, the cons vastly outweigh the pros. Alolan Exeggutor is weak to Ice, Poison, Flying, Bug, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attack and only resists Ground, Water, Electric, and other Grass-type attacks.

Alolan Exeggutor has a massive attack stat of 230; this is also its best stat. It also has an impressive amount of bulk in its stamina stat, being at a modest 216. However, it only has a defense stat of 153, so using this Pokemon as your Pokemon GO team's defender will prove less than optimal.

Alolan Exeggutor's move pool in Pokemon GO is very bland in both fast and charged attacks. It only has access to either Grass or Dragon-type attacks. Exeggutor also lacks utility in running different varieties of movesets as Alakazam or Gengar does. While this can be disappointing to some players, it makes preparing Alolan Exeggutor for battle easier as players only need to find two moves rather than having a list of different moves to choose from. Alolan Exeggutor performs best with the moves Dragon Tail and Solar Beam.

Alolan Exeggutor best serves the role of the lead damage dealer in Pokemon GO. Exeggutor has bulk but not enough bulk to deal with an opponent that has time to set up against it. When using Exeggutor, defeating the opposing Pokemon should not be the player's primary concern; instead, the player should focus more on dealing as much damage as they can and using their charged attack to bait out shields. This is why players using Exeggutor should start the battle with it at the front of their party.

Solar Beam is Exeggutor's most valuable move in its kit as it can easily allow it to bait out its opponent's shield. Coming off of Alolan Exeggutor's attack stat, Solar Beam can be a very devastating attack to let land, so opponents will most likely burn one, if not both, of their shields rather than let one land.

Alolan Exeggutor gets the most value out of running Dragon Tail and Solar Beam in Pokemon GO. Players who put the time and effort into getting one will be pleased to know that it has the potential to perform well in battle.

