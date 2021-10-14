Pokemon GO Raid guide: Countering Alolan Exeggutor

Many players have noticed the sudden presence of Exeggutor's taller cousin, Alolan Exeggutor, as a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. Due to the spareness of Alolan forms in Pokemon GO, players are encouraged to challenge these Raids and fill their collections.

Some players looking to battle in these Raids may be unaware of what Pokemon to bring or what moves to use. Knowing what the Raid Boss is weak to and preparing for the battle is the key to victory.

Cutting down Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO

Alolan Exeggutor as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike its cousin, Alolan Exeggutor is a Grass and Dragon-type Pokemon. This is a typing that not many Pokemon have, so it is understandable if figuring out weaknesses can be a hard thing to do. This typing is only shared with the Applin line; however, these are Pokemon introduced in the Galar region and have yet to appear in Pokemon GO.

While it is a unique typing, it has a lot of weaknesses. Alolan Exeggutor is susceptible to Ice, Flying, Poison, Bug, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks. This typing also does not provide Exeggutor with many resistances as it only resists Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type attacks.

Alolan Exeggutor, much like regular Exeggutor, is best known for its bulk. This remains a constant in Pokemon GO as Alolan Exeggutor is sporting an incredible 216 stamina. Alolan Exeggutor also wields a massive 230 attack stat which is something not a lot of tanky Pokemon have as such. Bulk typically reserves a Pokemon only to deal chip damage to their targets and baiting out shields.

Where Alolan Exeggutor's weaknesses start to show is in its frail defense stat of 153. A Pokemon can have all the hit points globally, but if it lacks the defense to protect them, it will only take a couple of charged attacks to knock them out. Its weak typing also provides it with way more weaknesses than strengths. Flying and Poison are fairly common attacking types in the current state of Pokemon GO, so there will be plenty of Pokemon capable of dealing with Alolan Exeggutor.

Pokemon like Aegislash completely wall it off as its lack of a diverse move pool leaves it severely weakened against Steel-type Pokemon. Glass cannon Ice-types like Weavile can also make quick work of Alolan Exeggutor due to both Grass and Dragon sharing a weakness to Ice-type attacks.

Alolan Exeggutor may appear to be an intimidating threat due to the unique typing and massive size. However, this is a Pokemon players can easily takedown under thorough investigation. With a combination of study Steel types and powerful Ice types, teams of players can make quick work of Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar