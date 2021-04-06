How to catch Exeggutor in Pokemon GO

Grass and Psychic-type Exeggutor is a powerful Pokemon that players can catch thanks to the current event in Pokemon GO.

Exeggutor may not have any special costumes, but there's still enough reason for a player to pick one up, especially with the abundance of Exeggcutes that other players are likely to have by the end of the Spring into Spring event.

If the Grass and Psychic-type introduction wasn't enough of a hint, this is for Kantonian/original Exeggutor and not Alolan Exeggutor.

How can players catch Exeggutor in Pokemon GO?

Kantonian Exeggutor and Alolan Exeggutor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Catching an Exeggutor is not as simple as it sounds. As an evolved Pokemon, its odds of showing up are small, and its catch rate is low even if the player does manage to track one down. Catching enough Exeggcutes to evolve one into the many-faced palm tree will often prove to be a simpler task.

As of right now and until April 8th at 8:00 PM local time, there are several research tasks that require the catching of a multitude of Exeggcutes. If players want an Exeggutor, now is an ideal time to lace up some comfy shoes and hit the pavement to catch some of the hive-mind eggs.

Exeggcute and Exeggutor are both commonly found in 'green' biomes, like forests, parks, farmland, and other places with a lot of nature. With both tiers of the evolutionary chain being found in the same place, searching for an Exeggutor will likely result in encountering Exeggcutes, so progress will be made regardless of whether one of the stumpy tree Pokemon shows up.

Exeggcutes are part of the group of Pokemon that can hatch from 2km eggs. 2km eggs also contain Happiny, Buneary, Bunnelby and Marill, all of which are Pokemon that will be handy or outright needed for some parts of Spring into Spring. Popping a few 2km eggs into incubators will help speed up the process of getting an Exeggutor greatly.

However, if the player encounters an Exeggutor, all the typical methods for catching a Pokemon work: Razz Berry for easier catch rate, Ultra Balls on top of that, and curve-balls aiming for the center of the ring. Hopefully, with all of that, the evolved egg Pokemon will concede defeat to the player.

It should also be noted that Exeggutor can show up in Raids or as a Shadow Pokemon being held by Team Rocket, which means that it'll need to be wiped out before being caught.

Bug-type Pokemon are the biggest counter to Exeggutor and should be able to handle it with ease. Dark, Flying and Fire-type Pokemon will also have a fairly easy time facing Exeggutor (Ghost and Ice-types also do well, but not as well as the others).