Alolan Exeggutor has been released in Pokemon GO for a while, but can it evolve from Exeggcute?

In Pokemon Sun and Moon, Exeggcute had a very unique evolution. Giving this Pokemon a Leaf Stone typically evolves it into Exeggutor. If Exeggcute gets a Leaf Stone used on it in the Alola Region, though, it evolves into the Alolan variant. Since there is no “Alola” in Pokemon GO, it’s understandable why people might be unsure as to how to obtain this Pokemon. Here is everything players need to know about Alolan Exeggutor.

Can you evolve Exeggcute into Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO?

Image via Game Freak

As of now, there is no way to evolve Exeggutor into Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO. Exeggcute evolves after consuming 50 Exeggcute candy, and it will always evolve into the Kanto form of Exeggutor.

That would naturally beg the question of how does someone catch Alolan Exeggutor in that case? Right now, there are two methods. Alolan Exeggutor can be found in 3-star Raid battles. They also can be encountered in the wild, but they aren’t very frequently found.

This might come as sad news to some since Exeggcute is going to be featured heavily in upcoming days. During the Spring into Spring event, Niantic is going to have certain Pokemon appear more frequently in the wild, Exeggcute among them.

Exeggcute is also part of the 2KM egg group that also has Marill, Buneary and Bunnelby. Exeggcute is likely to be promoted since the egg theme is great for the Easter season.

Alolan Exeggutor was a new regional form introduced in Generation VII. There were available on the aptly named Exeggutor Island to the west of Poni Poni Island. This location is also home to the Sun or Moon Flute, which the player needs to summon Solgaleo or Lunala respectively. Players also battled Hapu here for the Groundium Z-Stone.

As opposed to being Grass-type and Psychic-type, Alolan Exeggutor traded the Psychic typing for Dragon. Its signature move, Dragon Hammer, was a fairly good move with 90 base power. It’s ability Frisk allowed it to scout items on opposing Pokemon, which could be very useful in some situations.