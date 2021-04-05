Bunnelby, the early game rabbit Pokemon from Kalos, is finally available in Pokemon GO as well as its shiny version.

This is nice to see since Generation VI are slowly trickling into the available Pokemon on the app. With Bunnelby and Fletchling available, hopefully this means fans will get to see other fan favorites like Aegislash or Greninja soon. Here is all the information Pokemon GO players are going to need to catch Bunnelby.

How to catch a shiny Bunnelby in Pokemon GO

Image via Game Freak

Bunnelby is available through the Spring into Spring event. The event starts on 4 April at 10 AM and ends on 8 April at 8 PM local time. Unfortunately, this isn’t like a Spotlight Hour where Bunnelby will have an incredibly large frequency in the wild. It will have a higher encounter rate, though, as well as some other Pokemon.

Bunnelby will also be available in 2KM eggs. The best way to get a shiny Bunnelby is to search in the wild as well as hatch eggs to double chances. Raid battles will also feature Bunnelby.

Bunnelby was a fun and useful Pokemon in Pokemon X and Y. It evolved into Diggersby, and had a gem of a hidden ability in Huge Power. With Huge Power, Bunnelby and Diggersby have their attack stat doubled. This Pokemon packs a huge punch and can be a big asset in playthroughs of the Kalos region.

Bunnelby isn’t the only nice part of the Spring into Spring event. There will be flower crown Pikachu and Chansey. Other Pokemon like Buneary and eggsecute will have a higher encounter rate. Team Rocket will have boosted Shadow Exeggutors. Mega Energy will also be available for Mega Lopunny, who will be appearing in Raids for this event. This is great for Buneary owners, another Pokemon that got a shiny released for its Spotlight Hour.

These Pokemon will also be found often in 2KM eggs: Exeggcute, Munchlax Flower Crown Eevee, Happiny and Pichu, Togepi, Buneary, Azurill and Rufflet.

There are also some pretty nice Field Research tasks and rewards. Both using an Incense or catching 25 Eggsecute will give the player a flower crown Chansey encounter. Also, winning a Raid battle can get players either a Buneary or Flower Crown Eevee encounter.