Pokemon GO fans looking for Shiny Buneary are finally going to get their chance on April 6th, 2021 during its Spotlight Hour.

How to catch shiny Buneary in Pokemon GO

Image via Game Freak

During this event, Buneary will appear frequently in Pokemon GO from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. It should be easy for players to keep running away from Buneary encounters until they come across a shiny version. Players can also earn double candy for transferring Pokemon.

Buneary is a fan favorite Normal-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, known for being a cute bunny that also packs a mean punch. In Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, it could be found in the lush Eterna Forest. It's also one of the few Pokemon that can be walked with in Amity Square. It evolves into Lopunny, a fast Pokemon that received a Mega Evolution in Generation VI. This Mega Evolution made it Fighting-type as well as Normal-type.

Fortunately for Lopunny fans, Mega Lopunny will also start appearing in raids this month. This means that any player who catches a Buneary with some Mega Energy can get Mega Lopunny when it evolves. In theory, a player could have a shiny Mega Lopunny by the end of the day on April 6th.

Mega Lopunny is definitely going to be worth a team slot. It’s going to have 282 Attack in Pokemon GO, as well as access to great moves like Focus Blast and Hyper Beam.

For a better chance at catching this shiny, it is important to stock up on PokeBalls before the hour starts. It’s better to have them beforehand than to waste time during the hour getting them. If anyone has a Lucky Egg on them, now is the time to use it. Players should also have as many lures as possible on them to maximize their chances of catching a shiny Buneary.

Outside of this Spotlight Hour, there are other Easter themed Pokemon that will appear more frequently this month in Pokemon Go. Chancey, Blissey, Exeggcute and Bunnelby are some examples of Pokemon that will be featured this month. There also might be some Pokemon with flower crowns waiting to be caught.