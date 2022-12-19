What is the best moveset for Terrakion in Pokemon GO?

The five-star raid boss, Terrakion, is a dual fighting and rock-type legendary in Pokemon GO. The powerful monster is known for its immense physical ability, which is said to have phenomenal power to destroy an entire castle. The legendary plays its part as a five-star raid boss in the game from time to time.

The fighter's most recent feature was in the five-star raid battles from December 8, 2022, to December 15, 2022. Any Terrakoin caught during the raid knows the Charged Move Sacred Sword. Despite its weak typing, the Pocket Monster is brutal regarding raw power.

Unfortunately, even as one of Gen V’s esteemed swords of justice, the dual typing of Fighting and Rock imparts seven type-weaknesses to the fighter. These play their part, but this monster's moves are top-notch; below, we will discuss some of its best movesets in Pokemon GO.

Best moveset of Terrakion for Pokemon GO trainers to use

Terrakion should be running Double Kick as a quick move. The Fighting type fast move is easily one of its best options. The Pokemon GO fast move deals 10 damage and generates 13 energy during matches. The cooldown is just one second, and the damage will be inflicted within 0.3 to 0.8 seconds of the animation.

Double Kick also compliments the Same Type Attack Bonus(STAB) effects with Terrakoin’s fighting-type attribute. Its performance gets further boosted by cloudy weather. The boosted performance damages Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, and Dark-types more.

Another fast move option for Terrakoin in Pokemon GO is the rock-type attack Smack Down. This attack deals 16 damage and generates eight energy. The cool-down time period is 1.2 seconds, and the damage is inflicted between 0.8 seconds and 1.1 seconds of the animation.

The attack is further boosted by partly cloudy weather, and while the effect runs, the damage done to Bug, Flying, Fire, and Ice types greatly increases. The STAB effect also gets in motion due to the identical rock-type attributes of both the move and the Pokemon. When the effect is coupled with the weather advantage, this move inflicts exceptional damage.

As for the Pokemon GO charged moves, the fighting-type attack Sacred Sword comes first with its 55 damage and 33 energy cost. The move cools down in 1.2 seconds and only inflicts damage during the 0.5 to one second interval.

When boosted by cloudy weather, Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel types take more damage than usual. This is further elevated due to the eligibility of the STAB effect on this charged move.

Another great charged move to use would be the Rock-type Rock Slide. This attack costs 50 energy but deals 80 damage to the opponent in Pokemon GO. Despite a cooldown time of 2.7 seconds, the move inflicts notable damage, especially when boosted by partly cloudy weather.

It significantly damages Bug, Flying, Fire, and Ice-type Pocket Monsters. Eligible for the STAB effect, the effects can be further stacked on the weather-boosted power.

Several known moves for Terrakion as a legendary fighter exist Pokemon GO. Among these, the Double Kick and Sacred Sword set is currently the best attack moveset. This might be replaced with the platform’s ever-changing meta.

Most recently, the combination of Double Kick and Sacred Sword deals 17.66 DPS in the game.

