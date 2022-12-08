Pokemon GO Terrakion raid (December 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, & more

With Terrakion soon to be available in Pokemon GO once again as a potential Raid Boss, players across the globe are gearing up for the chance to add this Unova-native Legendary Pokemon to their collection. However, taking on any Legendary Pokemon in Niantic's mobile title is no easy task.

With Terrakion being the most attack-oriented of the Swords of Justice trio, many players may not know the right team composition to take on this Raid Boss. How do they best prepare a defensive front for this battle? Which picks work best for an anchor to support the team and which are the best offensively?

Thankfully, with this not being the first time Terrakion has been a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, many players have already figured out some great counters for Terrakion. Using a good strategy can help secure a win, making it easier to add this rare Legendary Pokemon to one's collection.

Terrakion Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp pokemongolive.com/post/remoterai… Terrakion is coming back to five-star raids! If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Terrakion. Terrakion is coming back to five-star raids! If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Terrakion. ✨ pokemongolive.com/post/remoterai… https://t.co/ApLkWPJgXP

The first thing players should keep in mind about every Raid Boss in Pokemon GO even before they queue up for the challenge is the elemental type of the creature. In the case of Terrakion, it has a dual Rock and Fighting typing. While this is a great offensive type, it tends to struggle due to its weaknesses.

While none of its two types share any weaknesses, Terrakion has an astonishing seven total elemental weaknesses: Grass, Water, Psychic, Fighting, Steel, Fairy, and Ground. Knowing them all, we can begin to structure a balanced team for both offense and defense that players can use to succeed.

One of the best counters that players can bring to this Raid Battle in Pokemon GO is Zarude. A Mythical Pokemon that was given away a year prior, many trainers have access to this creature. This is one of the best times players can use Zarude on their team thanks to its high attack and powerful Grass-type attacks.

If players have challenged Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni recently, they may have access to some of the recent Shadow Pokemon he has given away. Having Shadow Latios can prove to be a valuable asset as it has amazing defensive qualities for this battle, a type advantage, and the damage boost from being a Shadow Pokemon.

Defensive Psychic-types in Pokemon GO like Gardevoir and Reuniclus are great options as well. Terrakion has no moves that hit these creatures for super effective damage. These creatures also have an offensive type advantage over Terrakion, however, they can be a bit hard to come by.

In terms of the recommended team size, players can group up in teams of five or six if they want to complete this Raid within Pokemon GO's allotted time limit. Due to Terrakion's massive stamina stat, players will need a fairly large group if they want to defeat it. Players can opt for a half-offense half-defense strategy or every participating member can bring three offensive and three defensive Pokemon.

Overall, if players just remember Terrakion's type weaknesses, they should have no problem overcoming its challenge as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO.

