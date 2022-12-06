Can Terrakion be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

With Virizion as Pokemon GO's current five-star Raid Boss, players can assume that the rest of the Swords of Justice will be available within the next month. One of the members of this trio is the Legendary Terrakion. The powerful Rock-type member and trainer of the Mythical Pokemon Keldeo, Terrakion may very well be on its way.

While many would be happy to just own a standard version of Terrakion, some may want to take things to the next level. The shiny variant of the franchise's namesake creatures are held in high regard among the hardcore and casual communities alike. This is due to their overwhelming rarity and alternative color pallets.

However, with Niantic being notorious for not releasing the shiny variants of creatures when they debut in Pokemon GO, players may want to know if Terrakion can be found in this rare variation before they commit to the shiny hunt.

Tips for finding Shiny Terrakion in Pokemon GO

Thankfully, the shiny variant of Terrakion has been present in Pokemon GO for some time now. Knowing that it is possible to find it in such a variety, players can now prepare for their shiny hunt. However, Terrakion is not a basic wild Pokemon that can easily be shiny hunted like other creatures in the franchise.

Due to Terrakion's status as a Raid Boss, players will need to hunt for a Shiny Terrakion by completing a repeat amount of Raid Battles. This can easily rack up quite a hefty bill as it requires the hunter to have the funds for the required Raid Passes and the medicine to heal up their party after every Raid Battle.

This can cost upwards of Pokecoins in triple digits. This can also require a fair amount of grinding as the only way to get Pokecoins is by leaving Pokemon to defend in various Gym Spots owned by the team the player chooses to join once their profile has reached level 10. Players can also purchase Pokecoins from the in-game shop.

To defeat a repeat amount of Raid Battles in Pokemon GO, players are going to need a solid strategy. Thankfully, Terrakion is debateably the easiest of the Swords of Justice to take down. Thanks to its type combination of Rock and Fighting, there are tons of offensive options players can bring to this raid to quickly take it out.

Of course, with every Fighting-type Raid Boss, Mewtwo is the best possible counter. However, not every player will have access to the Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. There are tons of other different options players can use like Espeon. This pick only costs 25 Eevee candies and has high attacking power.

Terrakion can also be used against a Raid Boss Terrakion with amazing results. While this is a powerful choice, it comes with a bit of risk as the Raid Boss can hit Terrakion for super effective damage if the Raid Boss has Fighting-type attacks.

In terms of team size, a raid group of 5 or 6 trainers is recommended. More can be helpful as Terrakion is a very bulky creature in Pokemon GO. Having more trainers in the raid group can save a lot of time in lengthy shiny hunts.

Poll : 0 votes