Pokemon GO Virizion raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Every new month in Pokemon GO brings a fresh rotation of Raid Bosses for players to challenge.

Virizion, a member of Unova's Swords of Justice, is one of the first Raid Bosses that trainers will face this month. The Pokemon will appear in Five-Star Raids from December 1, 2022, to December 8, 2022.

Known for its grace and precision, Virizion has rightfully earned its spot among the Unova Legendary Trio. Its combat skills make it a valuable addition to any battle team in the main series.

However, challenging any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO can be a daunting task, given their power and durability. For this reason, a bit of research can make a massive difference between a win and a loss. So what do trainers need to know before challenging Virizion?

Virizion's biggest weakness in Pokemon GO is Flying-type attacks

Virizion readying its signature move, Sacred Sword, in the Pokemon movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know before challenging any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is its typing.

Virizion is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon. It is defensively the weakest of all the Swords of Justice members. This is due in large part to its weak defensive typing.

Virizion is very weak to common types like Poison, Fire, and Psychic, with its biggest weakness being Flying-type attacks. Both Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon are vulnerable to Flying-type attacks. Due to this dual typing, the Swords of Justice member is twice as weak to such attacks.

To its credit, Virizion can resist a fair number of defensive types like Rock, Ground, Dark, and Electric. However, this is where its defensive prowess ends.

The best possible counters for Virizion in Pokemon GO are those that can deal super effective damage to it while resisting all of its attacks. Thankfully, there are plenty of picks that fit this bill, but a lot of them are Legendary Pokemon that the average player may not have ready access to.

Moltres and Rayquaza are both powerful Flying-type Pokemon that are often considered the best of their element. Moltres can gain an extra advantage over Virizion thanks to its secondary Fire typing, which allows it to resist a large majority of its opponent's potential attacks. However, if Virizion has Stone Edge in its arsenal, it can make quick work of such Flying-type creatures.

If players do not have these Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, there are other equally viable options that are much more common. Staraptor, Honchkrow, and Braviary are all great choices with amazing attacking stats that can make quick work of Virizion in the right party.

In terms of party size, Virizion's bulk means that five to six average players should be enough to take it down.

Apart from Virizion, Terrakion, Cobalion, and Kyurem will also appear in Pokemon GO's Five-Star Raids this month. The game is currently available to play on Android and iOS devices.

