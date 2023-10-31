Pokemon GO Charizard and Shadow Charizard in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Charizard is one of the most sought-after Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO that you can get from a regional starter creature. In fact, we could say that it is the most popular amongst all the second stage evolutions that you get from starters in GO. Furthermore, this critter is one of the best Fire- and Flying-type attackers in the whole franchise.
In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Charizard and Shadow Charizard in GO PvP and PvE.
(Note: Both Charizard and Shadow Charizard and its shadow variant have the same base stats and moveset. Shadow Charizard and Shadow Charizard’s Attack stat gets multiplied by 1.2 and its Defense stat by 0.833)
Best PvE moveset for Charizard and Shadow Charizard in Pokemon GO
Best offensive PvE moveset for Charizard and Shadow Charizard
The best offensive PvE moveset for Charizard and Shadow Charizard in Pokemon GO would be Fire Spin as the Fast move, along with Blast Burn and Overheat as the Charged moves.
You will primarily be using Fire Spin and Blast Burn as the primary moves for Charizard and Shadow Charizard.
Best defensive PvE moveset for Charizard and Shadow Charizard
Air Slash as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Blast Burn as the Charged moves, would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Charizard.
Are Charizard and Shadow Charizard good in Pokemon GO PvE?
Both Charizard and its shadow variant have amazing Attack stats, boasting well over 200 points. This makes them amongst the most revered Fire-type attackers in the game.
However, these monsters tend to be a bit squishy, especially when it comes to Shadow Charizard; the bulk tends to be insufficient to get a decent TDO score. If you play your cards well in the raids and dodge the attacks coming from the enemies, you might not suffer from a low bulk stat on these beasts.
Best PvP moveset for Charizard and Shadow Charizard in Pokemon GO
Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Charizard and Shadow Charizard in GO.
Are Charizard and Shadow Charizard good in Pokemon GO PvP?
Charizard and Shadow Charizard see great success in the Great and Ultra League formats of the GO Battle League. A high attack stat of 223 allows these creatures to create serious offensive pressure on the enemies. This often leads to the enemies having a shield deficit in the early phase of the battle.
However, a low bulk stat makes them glassy and you might find yourself in sticky situations if you find yourself making some unforced misplays.
That said, both these Pokemon are amazing to play with, and you should definitely read this article to see which teams Charizard and Shadow Charizard fit best in.
Charizard and Shadow Charizard Pokemon GO strengths and weaknesses
Charizard and Shadow Charizard share the same elemental typings of Fire and Flying. This makes them vulnerable to the following typings:
- Electric
- Rock
- Water
Charizard and Shadow Charizard are resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Fire
- Grass
- Ground
- Steel
All moves that Charizard and Shadow Charizard can learn in Pokemon GO
Charizard and Shadow Charizard can learn the following moves in the game:
Fast moves:
- Fire Spin
- Air Slash
- Wing Attack
- Ember
- Dragon Breath
Charged moves:
- Dragon Claw
- Fire Blast
- Overheat
- Blast Burn
- Flamethrower
Best counters for Charizard and Shadow Charizard in Pokemon GO
- Mega Diancie
- Shadow Rampardos
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Rampardos
- Tyrantrum
- Terrakion
- Shadow Aerodactyl
- Shadow Omastar
- Gigalith
- Primal Kyogre
- Shadow Aggron
Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Charizard and Shadow Charizard.