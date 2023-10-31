Best team for Charizard and Shadow Charizard in Pokemon GO

Charizard has been one of the very first Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. It has been a fan favorite since it was introduced in the first generation of the franchise. The creature is one of the better Fire- and Flying-type attackers, not only in Ninatic's mobile game but across all the other titles in the series' world.

Both Charizard and its Shadow variant will have almost the same attributes in Pokemon GO. However, in its Shadow form, Charizard’s attack stat will get multiplied 1.2 times, and its defense stat will get multiplied by 0.8.

This article walks you through the best teams for Charizard and its Shadow variant in Pokemon GO.

Best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Charizard in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Here is the best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in Pokemon GO's Great League:

Shadow Swampert in the Lead

Registeel as the Safe Swap

Shadow Charizard as the Closer

Here are the attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Registeel: Lock-On as the Fast move, along with Zap Cannon and Focus Blast as the Charged moves.

Lock-On as the Fast move, along with Zap Cannon and Focus Blast as the Charged moves. Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Carbink, Cresselia, Quagsire, Mantine, Scrafty, Registeel, Lickitung, Medicham, and Sableye.

Best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Charizard in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Here is the best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in the Ultra League:

Shadow Swampert in the Lead

Shadow Charizard as the Safe Swap

Regirock as the Closer

Here are the attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves.

Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves. Regirock: Lock-On as the Fast move, along with Stone Edge and Focus Blast as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Gliscor, Cobalion, Greedent, Mandibuzz, Virizion, Pidgeot, Charizard, Guzzlord, Steelix, Registeel, and Cresselia.

Best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Charizard in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Here is the best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in the Master League:

Florges in the Lead

Shadow Charizard as the Safe Swap

Excadrill as the Closer

Here are the attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Florges: Fairy Wind as the Fast move, along with Disarming Voice and Moonblast as the Charged moves.

Fairy Wind as the Fast move, along with Disarming Voice and Moonblast as the Charged moves. Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Blast Burn as the Charged moves.

Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Blast Burn as the Charged moves. Excadrill: Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Rock Slide and Drill Run as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Gyarados, Zarude, Dragonite, Altered Forme Giratina, Rayquaza, Lugia, Reshiram, Yveltal, Mamoswine, and Dialga.