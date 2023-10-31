Best team for Charizard and Shadow Charizard in Pokemon GO

Charizard has been one of the very first Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. It has been a fan favorite since it was introduced in the first generation of the franchise. The creature is one of the better Fire- and Flying-type attackers, not only in Ninatic's mobile game but across all the other titles in the series' world.
Both Charizard and its Shadow variant will have almost the same attributes in Pokemon GO. However, in its Shadow form, Charizard’s attack stat will get multiplied 1.2 times, and its defense stat will get multiplied by 0.8.
This article walks you through the best teams for Charizard and its Shadow variant in Pokemon GO.
Best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in the Great League of Pokemon GO
Here is the best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in Pokemon GO's Great League:
- Shadow Swampert in the Lead
- Registeel as the Safe Swap
- Shadow Charizard as the Closer
Here are the attacks of all the creatures in this team:
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged moves.
- Registeel: Lock-On as the Fast move, along with Zap Cannon and Focus Blast as the Charged moves.
- Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Carbink, Cresselia, Quagsire, Mantine, Scrafty, Registeel, Lickitung, Medicham, and Sableye.
Best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO
Here is the best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in the Ultra League:
- Shadow Swampert in the Lead
- Shadow Charizard as the Safe Swap
- Regirock as the Closer
Here are the attacks of all the creatures in this team:
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged moves.
- Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves.
- Regirock: Lock-On as the Fast move, along with Stone Edge and Focus Blast as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Gliscor, Cobalion, Greedent, Mandibuzz, Virizion, Pidgeot, Charizard, Guzzlord, Steelix, Registeel, and Cresselia.
Best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in the Master League of Pokemon GO
Here is the best team for Charizard/Shadow Charizard in the Master League:
- Florges in the Lead
- Shadow Charizard as the Safe Swap
- Excadrill as the Closer
Here are the attacks of all the creatures in this team:
- Florges: Fairy Wind as the Fast move, along with Disarming Voice and Moonblast as the Charged moves.
- Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Blast Burn as the Charged moves.
- Excadrill: Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Rock Slide and Drill Run as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Gyarados, Zarude, Dragonite, Altered Forme Giratina, Rayquaza, Lugia, Reshiram, Yveltal, Mamoswine, and Dialga.